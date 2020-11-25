University of Iowa reports 40 new cases of COVID-19

Thirty students and 10 employees have self reported they have tested positive for the virus since Monday.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 since Nov. 23, with 30 self-reported cases among students and 10 among employees.

In total, 2,659 students and 269 employees have tested positive since the beginning of the fall semester.

Cases in Johnson County have declined slightly over the past week, while hospitalization rates in the area and statewide remain high.

The 14-day positive case total in Johnson County on Nov. 25 was 1,536, down from 2,012 on Nov. 18. The 14-day positivity rate in the county is 12.9 percent.

In RMCC region 5, which includes Johnson County, 305 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized on Nov. 23. Twenty percent of the region’s inpatient hospital beds are currently available.