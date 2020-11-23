University of Iowa reports 46 new cases of COVID-19

As students leave campus for Fall break, the UI is continuing to report new cases of the coronavirus.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 since since Nov. 20, 30 among students and 16 among employees.

There have been 2,639 cases among students and 259 cases among employees since the beginning of the semester.

Instruction will be all-virtual at the UI through the end of the semester. As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, a survey asking students their plans after Thanksgiving break plans indicated around half of students intend to return to Iowa City after the break.

The Centers for Disease Control has urged Americans not to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The 14-day case total in Johnson County was 1,689 on Nov. 23, down slightly from 1,876 on Nov. 16.

However, cases remain high in the county and statewide. 1,333 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the state on Nov. 23.

In RMCC Region 5, which includes Johnson County, 25 percent of inpatient beds are still available, and 48 ICU beds are available in the region.