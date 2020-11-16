University of Iowa reports 62 new COVID-19 cases on campus

The university is reporting that 45 students and 17 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa is reporting new COVID-19 cases on campus. Since Nov. 13, there have been 62 new positive coronavirus cases in the UI community.

In a campus-wide update sent on Monday, 45 students and 17 employees have self-reported testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of students who have tested positive this semester is 2,510 and the total number of employees is 212.

The university said there are two students in quarantine and 18 self-isolating in the residence halls.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa is rising at an alarming rate, causing hospitals to make significant changes to staffing, number of beds, and overall operations. The university called on the UI community to help flatten the curve and prevent the hospitals from being overwhelmed.

UI Vice President for Student Life Sarah Hansen and Dean of Students Angie Reams sent an email on Monday urging students to rethink their plans to return to campus after Thanksgiving. They encouraged students who have been exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms to get tested before leaving campus.

In the email, Hansen and Reams said students should limit gatherings, wear face masks, practice good hand hygiene, maintain social distancing, and do everything they can to stay healthy. They also encouraged getting flu shots, exercising, sleeping and eating well, and practicing self-care.