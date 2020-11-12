Opinion | Don’t overlook Transgender Day of Remembrance

The transgender community faces an abundance of violence every year, it is important we all take a moment on Trangender Day of Remembrance to educate ourselves and honor those who have been killed.

Friday marks Transgender Day of Remembrance, a holiday many of us might not be very familiar with.

It’s a day to recognize those who have been killed due to violence against the trans community. According to LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD, the day began in 1999 and was founded by Gwendolyn Ann Smith, originally to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a trans woman who was murdered in her own apartment.

Transgender Day of Remembrance is a perfect opportunity to get involved in a vigil that honors victims of violence against the transgender community. It is also a great time to educate yourself on the history of violence against the trans community.

The Human Rights Campaign tracks murders for trans and non-binary people and so far this year, the groups counts at least 34 non-cisgendered people who have been violently killed. A majority of those victims are being Black or Latinx.

These numbers are even more alarming when we consider that many of the killings of transgender women go unreported or are misreported because law enforcement misgenders victims and use their former names.

Since the Human Rights Campaign started tracking in 2013, they have seen a huge spike this year in the amount of violence trans and non-binary people are facing. Around the same time last year, it reported at least 20 murders of transgender and non-binary people. According to their data, 91 percent of transgender or non-binary murders were of Black women, and 81 percent were under the age of 30.

The reality is devastating, and things have only grown worse. The transgender community has faced a long history of cruel violence that we all need to take a moment to acknowledge and educate ourselves on.

According to a survey taken in 2015 by VAWnet, a project of the National Resource Center for Domestic Violence, nearly half of the participants reported they had been verbally harassed in the past year on the basis of being transgender. Close to one in 10 participants reported being physically attacked in the past year due to them being transgender.

With the increase in fatal attacks on trans people this year, I can only imagine how numbers from a survey like this have changed. It is clearly a crisis.

Transphobia isn’t just dangerous; it’s lethal. As humans, we need to be able to empathize with one another. The victims of these murders were real people robbed of their lives on the basis of their identity. The multitude of violence targeted at the transgender community needs to end.

There are plenty of places out there with information to educate ourselves on the violence and history of the transgender community. Additionally, there are plenty of resources that can be used to honor those that have been killed this year on Transgender Day of Remembrance.

In addition to educational resources, on-campus, members of the LGBTQ community can turn to organizations like the Pride Alliance Center and the UI Trans Alliance as safe spaces.

