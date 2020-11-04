Cindy Axne leads Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District race

Incumbent Representative Cindy Axne is leading the race for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District against former Rep. David Young by 4.26 percent. The two faced off in the 2018 midterm elections, when Axne unseated Young by a 1.51 percent margin.

Iowa 3rd Congressional District-elect Cindy Axne speaks to supporters during the statewide Democratic candidates’ watch party at Embassy Suites in Des Moines on Wednesday, Nov.

With 96 percent of counties reporting, Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne is leading in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District. At 11:02 p.m. Tuesday, the Associated Press reported she has 49.2 percent of the vote, beating out Republican challenger David Young. The race has yet to be officially called.

Axne, 55, unseated Young in 2018 receiving 49 percent of the vote, and Young is losing the 2020 rematch by 8,269 votes.

The Iowa Secretary of State’s office reported at 11:02 p.m. Tuesday, Axne leads Young by 1.87 percent. 13 of Iowa’s 3rd District’s 16 counties are reporting votes.

Axne’s district encompasses southwestern Iowa, including Des Moines and Council Bluffs. Alongside U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, Axne was one of the first women from Iowa to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

In the Des Moines Register’s Oct. 31 poll, 39 percent of voters said they would be voting for Republicans and 45 percent Democrat. The margin of error was 6.6 percent.

The University of Iowa alumni currently sits on the House Committee on Financial Services and the Committee on Agriculture. She became the sole Iowa representative on the Agriculture Committee after former U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, was removed from the committee during Axne’s first term.

Shawn Evan, a 50-year-old Des Moines resident, voted for Axne. In an interview with The Daily Iowan, the registered Democrat said he voted for Axne and Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst due to their track record in office.

“I feel like those two are doing a good job doing what they’re doing, and hopefully we can get Trump out of office this time around,” he said.

Axne received endorsements from former President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, the Iowa AFL-CIO, and the National Women’s Political Caucus, among others.

Young defeated retired U.S. Army Col. Bill Schafer in the Republican’s primary election in June 2020. He received endorsements from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, President Trump, and the Iowa Farm Bureau, among others.

The Drake University alumni served on the House Committee on Appropriations during his tenure in office. He previously served as the chief of staff to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, from 2006 until 2013 — until he ran for Congress for the first time. He also served as the chief of staff to former Sen. Jim Bunning, R-Kentucky, from 1998 to 2006.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Axne voted for the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, but voted against the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act.

The HEROES Act passed 214-207 in early October. 17 House democrats and Axne voted against the bill along with all of the House republicans.

She cosponsored the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 following the death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The Act focused on banning chokeholds and no-knock warrants in police departments while working on ending racial and religious profiling. The bill would make lynching a federal crime, limit military equipment that police departments have access to, and require body cameras to be worn.

The incumbent wants to cap the interest rates on student loans and make college more affordable.

Axne has a background in environmental policy and plans to continue fighting for the investment in and promotion of Iowa’s leadership in clean, renewable energy. She also supports the Affordable Care Act and sits on the Affordable and Accessible Health Care Task Force.

Axne is a small-business owner and she previously worked at around 20 state-governmental agencies. She resides in West Des Moines, where she lives with her husband and two sons.

Josie Fischels contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.