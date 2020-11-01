Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette suspended for Michigan State game following OWI arrest

Smith-Marsette’s availability following this week’s game is still to be determined.

Iowa Wide Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette dives over other players during the Iowa v Northwestern football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 21-20.

Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette has been suspended for the team’s Week 3 game against Michigan State following his arrest Sunday morning for operating while intoxicated.

At 1:27 a.m. Sunday, Smith-Marsette, 21, was pulled over at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Myrtle Avenue by Iowa City Police and was later jailed, according to a police report. Smith-Marsette was clocked going 74 mph in a 30 mph zone in a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro and blew a 0.13 on a blood-alcohol test.

“I was disappointed to learn that Ihmir Smith-Marsette made a number of dangerous and potentially harmful decisions early this morning,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said in a release. “First and foremost, I am thankful no one was hurt.

“Ihmir will be suspended for Saturday’s game against Michigan State. His availability for future games will be determined as he goes through the University of Iowa Student Athlete Code of Conduct process, which includes counseling and other department protocols.

“I spoke with Ihmir this morning, and he was apologetic and disappointed in himself. As a coach and parent, I understand the personal pain that comes with making these types of decisions. These situations can be defining moments for all students. It is my responsibility to hold our players accountable and help them learn and succeed.”

Smith-Marsette, a senior, was arrested only hours after Iowa’s 21-20 loss to Northwestern on Saturday. He caught a career-high seven passes against the Wildcats for 84 yards.

The Newark, New Jersey, native led Iowa with 722 receiving yards last season and is the Big Ten’s all-time leader in kickoff return average.