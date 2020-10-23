University of Iowa reports new cases of COVID-19, provides game day recommendations

The UI reported 29 new cases on campus heading into the start of the football season.

The University of Iowa is reporting 25 new student self-reported positive cases and four new employee self-reported positive cases of COVID-19 on campus since Oct. 21.

According to a campus-wide update sent Friday, this brings the semester-to-date total to 2,116 student self-reported positive cases of COVID-19 and 81 employee self-reported positive cases.

The UI reports that there is one residence hall student in quarantine, and two in self-isolation, the update said.

The university reminded the campus community of their revised face covering policy. Face coverings such as cloth masks, disposable masks, or face shields with a mask, are required in all university buildings, as well as within the Iowa City community per Mayor Bruce Teague’s mask mandate.

“Effective today, the university will no longer allow gaiters or face shields (when worn without a mask) as appropriate face coverings,” the update said.

The update also included suggestions as to how the community can support the Hawkeyes football season – which begins Oct. 24 – safely.

“As you are likely aware, fans are not allowed in the stadium for home games and tailgating will not be allowed,” the update said.

The UI said recent reports across the state of Iowa have indicated that there have been increased hospitalizations and spread of COVID-19 across the state.

In the email, the UI said that the campus community must remain dedicated to social distancing practices that help reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

The UI said students are expected to require expectations outlined in the student agreement, and failure to follow these guidelines will be addressed through the Office of Student Accountability.

“Remember that you are subject to the guidelines of the university regardless of your proximity to campus, per the Code of Student Life,” the university said in the update. “While your residence may be off campus, your actions off campus impact the ability for the university to continue in-person operations as well as the health and safety of the UI and Iowa City communities.”