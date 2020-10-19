UI athletics department reports COVID-19 testing update

Six positive tests and 654 negative tests have been received in the past week of testing.

Kinnick Stadium is seen fom the north end zone at Iowa Football Media Day on Friday, August 9, 2019.

The University of Iowa athletics department announced Monday that it conducted 660 COVID-19 PCR tests for the week of Oct. 12-18 and received six positive tests and 654 negative tests.

As part of Iowa’s return to campus protocol, testing began May 29 and includes athletes, coaches, and staff. A total of 253 positive tests, 6,901 negative tests, and one inconclusive test have been received.

According to a release, following the positive test result, protocol established by UI Athletics and medical staff, including contact tracing procedures, is being followed to ensure the safety of all UI Athletics student-athletes and staff. This mandatory protocol also includes isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

The Big Ten Conference began daily rapid antigen surveillance testing on Sept. 30. Any positive tests identified through the surveillance testing process would be confirmed through a PCR test and reflected in the numbers listed above.

Infographic by Chloe Peterson/The Daily Iowan

The department does not provide a testing breakdown by sport or specify if an athlete or staff member has tested positive.

The Iowa football team, the only Hawkeye team competing this fall, is scheduled to start its season Saturday in West Lafayette against Purdue.