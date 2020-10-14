University of Iowa reports 12 new cases of COVID-19

The UI reported 12 new cases on campus, and said UI leaders are concerned about COVID-19 spread in other areas of the state.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa has reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on campus, 9 self-reported cases among students and 3 self-reported cases among employees since Oct. 12, according to a campus-wide email sent Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the semester, 2,065 students and 63 employees have reported they have tested positive for the virus.

The email stated the UI is concerned about COVID-19 case increases in other areas of the state. Six Iowa metros were ranked as red zones,meaning there have been more than 100 new cases per 100,000 in the latest weekly White House Coronavirus report for the state.

Johnson County is not listed as an area of concern in the report.

The weekend of Oct. 9-11 marked the first weekend bars were permitted to be open in Johnson County, after Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered them to close on Aug. 27.

The 14 day total of cases has continued to slightly increase since Oct. 4. The 14-day total on on Oct. 14 was 316 cases, up from 294 on Oct. 7.