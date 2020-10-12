International travel suspended through Jan. 15, new COVID cases reported

There are 16 new cases of COVID-19 on campus. International travel for students has been halted through Jan. 15.

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The University of Iowa will not enroll students in international travel through Jan. 15 of 2021, according to a campus-wide email sent Monday.

International travel at the UI has been on hold since campus first closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in march.

The UI also reported updated COVID-19 case counts on Monday. Since Oct. 9, 12 students and four employees have self-reported they have tested positive for the virus. Since the beginning of the semester, 2,056 students and 60 employees have tested positive for the virus.

Oct. 9-11 was the first weekend bars in Iowa City were permitted to be open after Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted an executive order requiring bars to close on Aug. 27.

The 14-day case total in Johnson County has increased slightly since Oct. 5, when the total was 285. The total on Oct. 12 was 313.