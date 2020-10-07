UI reports 22 new cases of COVID-19

Sixteen students and six employees have reported they have tested positive for the virus since Monday.

The Old Capitol building is seen on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

The University of Iowa has reported 16 new self-reported cases of COVID-19 among students and six among employees since Oct. 5.

The numbers reflect an increase from the last report on Oct. 3, when six student and zero employee cases were reported. Bars in Johnson County reopened at 12:01 a.m on Oct. 5, per a proclamation from Gov. Kim Reynolds.

There have been a total of 2,059 cases of COVID-19 reported at the UI since the beginning of the semester.

The 14-day positive case total in Johnson County on Oct. 5 was 277, down from 298 a week ago on Sept. 30.