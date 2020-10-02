UI reports 14 new cases of COVID-19, adds weekend library hours
11 students and 3 employees have self-tested they have tested positive since the beginning of the semester.
The University of Iowa is reporting 11 new students and three new employee self-reported cases of COVID-19 since Sept. 30.
As cases of COVID-19 on campus have decreased since the beginning of the semester, the main library will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, the UI announced in a campus-wide email sent on Friday.
Students are required to wear face coverings inside the library, even when sitting more than six feet away from others.
The 14-day total of positive cases in Johnson County on Sept. 30 is 273.
There have been 2,053 total cases on campus since the beginning of the semester.
