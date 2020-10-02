UI reports 14 new cases of COVID-19, adds weekend library hours

11 students and 3 employees have self-tested they have tested positive since the beginning of the semester.

The Old Capitol building is seen on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

The University of Iowa is reporting 11 new students and three new employee self-reported cases of COVID-19 since Sept. 30.

As cases of COVID-19 on campus have decreased since the beginning of the semester, the main library will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, the UI announced in a campus-wide email sent on Friday.

Students are required to wear face coverings inside the library, even when sitting more than six feet away from others.

The 14-day total of positive cases in Johnson County on Sept. 30 is 273.

There have been 2,053 total cases on campus since the beginning of the semester.