NCAA Division I Board of Directors announces dates for fall sports in spring

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors decided when NCAA Division I fall championships and sports will take place in the spring Tuesday.

This decision impacts men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, FCS football, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s water polo.

FCS football, men’s soccer, and men’s water polo are the only fall sports impacted that Iowa does not have programs for.

For team sports – excluding FCS football – the number of spots available in championship brackets will be reduced by 25 percent.

Men’s and women’s cross country is scheduled to begin Jan. 23 and have its championship on March 15. The NCAA reported concern in the membership regarding conducting cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field in the spring term.

Field hockey’s first competitions can start Feb. 12. The sport’s championship is scheduled for May 7-9. There will be 12 teams in the postseason bracket, and the selections will be announced April 24.

Women’s soccer can begin play Feb. 3 and have its championship May 13-17. The 48-team bracket will be announced April 18, with 31 automatic qualifiers and 17 at-large bids.

Women’s volleyball can begin play on Jan. 22. Its championship is scheduled for April 23-25. The 48-team bracket will be announced April 4 with 32 automatic qualifiers and 16 at-large bids.

All sites for the championships will be predetermined, as directed by the NCAA Board of Governors. The number of preliminary-round sites will be reduced for health and safety reasons as well as to accommodate the management logistics problems associated with having fall championships in the spring.