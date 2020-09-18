University of Iowa reports 44 new cases of COVID-19 on campus.

The Old Capitol building is seen on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

The University of Iowa has reported updated COVID-19 case numbers on campus. Since Sept. 16, 43 students and 1 employee have self-reported a positive COVID-19 test result.

There have been 1,879 cases among students since the beginning of the semester, and 33 employee cases. There are no students in quarantine in the residence halls, and 21 are in isolation.

The current 14 day rolling total of cases in Johnson County is 492.

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamation closing bars in Johnson County and Story County is set to expire Sept. 20 at 11:59 p.m.

In a second email sent Sunday, Director for Student Accountability Angela Ibrahim-Olin said although the proclamation will expire, students will still be expected to adhere to the student agreement that they signed at the beginning of the fall semester.

“The responsibility is on all of us to continue to engage in the behaviors that help mitigate the spread of the virus,” Ibrahim-Olin said. “…We are able to continue to work together to create the culture we desire at the University of Iowa.”