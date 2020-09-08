Coralville Prison Inmate dies due to complications likely related to COVID-19

In a release on Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Corrections states that a Coralville inmate has died due to complications likely related to COVID-19.

A Coralville inmate was pronounced dead on Sunday, likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and multiple preexisting medical conditions, a Tuesday press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections said.

Inmate Richard Leroy Peters was pronounced dead at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday in a hospice room of the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, where he was housed due to chronic illness. Peters was 77 years-old, according to the release.

According to the Iowa Corrections COVID-19 information website, four Iowa inmates have died in total due to COVID-19 complications, including Peters.

Peters was serving a 25-year sentence for multiple convictions of sexual abuse 2nd degree, with a lifetime special sentence from Black Hawk County. His sentence began on Feb. 25, 2014.