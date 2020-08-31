Iowa athletics pauses all workouts amid COVID-19 outbreak

The athletic department conducted 815 COVID-19 tests for the week of Aug. 24-30 and received 93 positive tests and 722 negative tests.

Kinnick Stadium is seen fom the north end zone at Iowa Football Media Day on Friday, August 9, 2019.

The University of Iowa athletics department announced Monday that it has paused workouts for all teams through at least Labor Day after receiving 93 positive COVID-19 tests in its past week of testing.

The department conducted 815 COVID-19 tests for the week of Aug. 24-30 and received 93 positive tests and 722 negative tests. The positivity rate of 11.4 percent from the past week of testing is Iowa’s highest since it began reporting numbers.

“Due to the recent increase in cases in the community, we have made the decision to pause voluntary and mandatory workouts until after Labor Day,” UI professor and head team physician Dr. Andrew Peterson said in a release. “We remain confident in our overall process, including testing, contact tracing and daily health screening.”

Last week, Iowa reported 32 positive tests, 613 negative tests, and one inconclusive test.

Since testing began May 29 as part of Iowa’s return to campus protocol, the department has received 176 positive and 2,560 negative COVID-19 tests. Testing includes athletes, coaches, and staff members.

Infographic by Chloe Peterson/The Daily Iowan

According to a release, following the positive test result, protocol established by UI Athletics and medical staff, including contact tracing procedures, is being followed to ensure the safety of all UI Athletics student-athletes and staff. This mandatory protocol also includes isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

COVID-19 cases have been rising in Johnson County, home to the UI. According to the state, there are a total of 3,840 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Johnson County on Monday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate is currently 22.8 percent.

The Big Ten announced Aug. 11 that all fall sports seasons in the conference had been postponed because of ongoing concerns with COVID-19.