Around the Big Ten: How the conference’s volleyball programs stack up going into 2020 season

With a conference-only season this year, the Big Ten is going to be even more competitive.

Iowa setter Brie Orr returns a serve during a volleyball match between Iowa and Washington at Carver Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, September 7, 2019. The Hawkeyes were defeated by the Huskies, 3-1.

Volleyball is a competitive sport in the Big Ten. Seven teams from the conference made the NCAA Tournament last season, the most in the bracket.

Every Big Ten team in the tournament, except for Illinois, made it past the first round.

Two teams, Minnesota and Wisconsin, made it to the semifinal rounds, and Wisconsin made it to the championship game before losing to Stanford.

The Big Ten will play a conference-only schedule this fall, and here’s where each team stands going into the unique 2020 season:

Iowa

Iowa did not have a good season in 2019, going 4-16 in the Big Ten.

The Hawkeye volleyball team was riddled with injuries last year, losing starting hitter Megan Buzzerio early in the year with an ACL injury and setter Brie Orr with a concussion. Outside hitter Courtney Buzzerio needed to abandon her spot as the outside hitter to fill in as setter.

With Orr back as starting setter and Buzzerio back in the outside hitter spot, the Hawkeyes have solid leadership on the court for the 2020 season.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin volleyball will be the team to beat this year in the conference. The Badgers boasted an 18-2 record and won the Big Ten conference in the 2019.

The Badgers know how to make an early impact in their matches, only going to five sets three times during the regular season.

Wisconsin is returning 2019-20 Big Ten Player of the Year Dana Rettke as middle blocker, who had a team leading 3.75 kills per set, so the Badgers will have a force at the front court.

Rutgers

It was not the year for the Rutgers volleyball team last season. The team finished last in the conference with a record of 2-18.

The Scarlet Knights’ only two wins within the conference were against Northwestern and Iowa near the end of the season.

The Rutgers have a large, seven-player incoming class for the 2020 season, which will try to help turn the program around.

Minnesota

Minnesota was one of three teams that tied for second place in the Big Ten with a 17-3 record. The Golden Gophers made it to the semifinals of the NCAA tournament before losing to Stanford, the eventual tournament winner, in three sets.

According to volleyballmag.com, the Gophers have the No. 1 volleyball recruiting class in the nation, so their freshmen are poised to help the team to another NCAA Tournament run.

Purdue

The Boilermakers had a successful year on the court, finishing fifth in the conference with a 14-6 record. In the NCAA tournament, Purdue made it to the third round.

This past winter, the team sent six of its players to the U.S. National Collegiate Team tryouts, with three of them being selected for the team, the most of any Big Ten program.

Penn State

Penn State, along with Nebraska and Minnesota, tied for second place among the Big Ten standings with a record of 17-3. The team made it to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament, before losing in three sets to Stanford.

The Nittany Lions have two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Kendall White guarding their back court in what should be another strong season this year.

RELATED: Lineup preview: Iowa volleyball looking to rebound in 2020

Ohio State

The Buckeyes just missed the NCAA Tournament, with a Big Ten record of 8-12.

The program landed transfer setter Josie Vondran for this season, who had a team high 4.67 assists per set and helped Dayton to two Atlantic-10 championships.

Nebraska

Nebraska tied for second place in the Big Ten, with a conference record of 17-13. The Huskers made it to the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament, before losing to the Badgers.

Now-sophomore Madi Kubik won Big Ten Freshman of the Year in the 2019 season, and she will be returning as the outside hitter for the Huskers.

Indiana

Indiana, along with Rutgers, were the only teams to end the season below Iowa in the conference rankings, ending with a record of 3-17 in the Big Ten.

The Hoosiers have eight incoming freshmen this season that will give the team a new look.

Michigan

Michigan had a solid season on the court, ending with a 13-7 record and making the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolverines do not have any seniors on the team this season, but they have a young roster full of underclassmen eager to make an impact on the court.

Michigan State

Michigan State got most of its wins out of conference, going 15-15 on the season but only 6-14 within the Big Ten.

The Spartans will need to shake it up in their back court after their defensive specialist Samatha McLean graduated.

Northwestern

The Wildcats ended tied with Maryland near the bottom of the standings, with a record of 5-15 in the Big Ten.

Northwestern is returning their star hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara, who earned multiple Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors last season and led the team in kills.

Illinois

The Fighting Illini had a bit of an inconsistent season but came out above .500 with a record of 11-9 in the Big Ten. They were the final team in the Big Ten to make it to the NCAA Tournament, but got knocked out in the first round by Utah.

The incoming freshmen class was ranked No. 20 in the nation by Prep Volleyball, giving Illinois a chance to have another good season.

Maryland

The Terrapins finished just above Iowa in the 2019 season, tied with Northwestern with a Big Ten record of 5-15.

Maryland’s incoming freshmen class includes Andi Collins award winner Sydney Dowler, an award that is given to the top senior setter in the nation.