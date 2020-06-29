UI Athletics Department reports five positive, 17 negative COVID-19 tests from past week of testing

A total of 17 positive tests and 391 negative tests have been received since testing began May 29.

Kinnick Stadium is seen fom the north end zone at Iowa Football Media Day on Friday, August 9, 2019.

The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced in a release Monday that it conducted 22 COVID-19 tests for the week of June 22-28 and received five positive tests and 17 negative tests.

As part of the department’s return to campus protocol, testing on student-athletes, coaches, and staff began May 29.

A total of 17 positive tests and 391 negative tests have been received.

Iowa reported its first positive COVID-19 test June 8, when it released it had received one positive and 236 negative tests. The department provided an update June 15 that an additional two positive tests and 107 negative tests had been received.

On June 22, the department announced 12 more positive tests and 31 more negative tests.

Following a positive test result, protocol by UI Athletics and medical staff, including contact tracing procedures, is being followed to ensure the safety of all UI Athletics student-athletes and staff, according to the release. This mandatory protocol also includes isolation for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

The Iowa football team started voluntary workouts June 8, while the men’s and women’s basketball teams did so a week later.