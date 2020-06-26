Former Hawkeye Jarrod Uthoff named to All-NBA G League first team

Uthoff plays for the Memphis Hustle but also spent time in the NBA this season.

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Jarrod Uthoff (20) shoots a three point shot against Villanova Wildcats guard Josh Hart (3) in the Barclays Center on Sunday, March 20, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York. Uthoff ended the game with 6 rebounds, 16 points, and 2 assists. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes, 87-68. (The Daily Iowan/Joshua Housing)

Updated: June 28, 2020 at 8:17 pm

Former Iowa forward Jarrod Uthoff was named to the 2019-20 All-NBA G League first team on Friday.

Uthoff played his last season for the Hawkeyes in 2016, and has appeared in the G League in three of the last four seasons. With the Hustle this season, Uthoff averaged 18.4 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. He also appeared in four games for the Memphis Grizzlies of the NBA.

Jaylen Adams and Frank Mason III of the Wisconsin Herd, Jarrell Brantley of the Salt Lake City Stars, and Devontae Cacok of the South Bay Lakers joined Uthoff on the first team.

Mason III was also named the league’s Most Valuable Player.

The remainder of the G League season was canceled June 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The regular season was suspended March 12, only 16 days before it was scheduled to conclude.

At Iowa, Uthoff was a unanimous All-Big Ten first team selection as a senior. That season, he averaged 18.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for a Hawkeye team that finished 22-11.