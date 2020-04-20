Iowa City Farmers Market delayed, recreation centers closed amid COVID-19

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department has delayed the Farmers Market and extended the closure of facility rentals, while recreation centers and athletic fields will remain closed.

The Iowa City Farmers Market sign is seen above the entrance of Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

The Iowa CIty Parks and Recreation Department announced changes in policy concerning parks and recreation Monday in order to further promote social distancing due to the rapid spread of COVID-19.

The Iowa City Farmers Market will delay its start until at least July 4, according to a press release. Shelter and facility rentals are also cancelled until the end of May and new reservations are not being accepted.

Organized group sports and athletic field rentals are cancelled through the start of Fall sports. Recreation centers, swimming pools, skate park, park restrooms, and playgrounds will remain closed until further notice.

No summer recreation brochure will be available, instead updates about classes and events will be posted to social media in early june.

According to the release, the Terry Trueblood Recreation Area’s trail has been temporarily turned into a one-way loop to help maintain social distancing. This began last week.

“All measures made by the Parks and Recreation Department are made to keep the user’s of the city’s parks as safe as possible during this pandemic,” the release stated.