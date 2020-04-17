Iowa City School District changes distance education after announcement of extended school closures

In response to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Friday announcement that all Iowa schools will be closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, the Iowa City Community School District is shifting their online programming.

The district is moving from voluntary to required learning opportunities for high school students, and are offering Voluntary Educational Enrichment Opportunities for Kindergarten through 8th grade, according to an email sent out by the district. This shift will take place April 27.

The district will send more information to high school students and parents on April 20 about steps to move to required learning. According to the release, the district is also making a plan for students to retrieve any items left in the schools. Until then, all buildings and grounds will be closed.

Additionally, the school district will continue to offer take-home meals for students at specific pick up sites.

“You have all been incredible throughout this process and we are so grateful for your patience, your understanding, your flexibility, and your trust as we work through this unprecedented situation,” Kristin Pedersen, the director of community relations for the district said in the release. “Our hearts are heavy knowing that we will not get to welcome our students back into our schools this year, but we understand that it is our critical responsibility to take this step to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”