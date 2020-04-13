UI Health Care tightens restrictions on patient visitation

Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 and in respect of social distancing, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have made additional precautions regarding patient visitation postposing visitors for adult patients and limiting visitors to one for pediatric patients.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have increased precautions for the safety of their staff and patients.

UIHC will be taking these precautions in favor of social distancing, according to a press release.

Suresh Gunasekaran, chief executive officer of UIHC, said in the release that maintaining the highest level of safety for patients and staff means limiting the number of people in hospital facilities.

“University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics remains open for all essential health care services which means that over a thousand patients continue to come to our campus each day. To date, over 95% of these patients have no symptoms of COVID-19,” Gunasekaren said in the release. “All COVID-19 positive patients are kept in isolation. We are instituting these measures so that all patients can continue to come to our campus and know that they will be safe and taken care of.”

On Wednesday, the changes in policy will begin. These policy changes include the suspension of visitors for adult patients, and for pediatric patients, there can be one visitor per day who is a parent or legal guardian. This applies to all patient care facilities.

In addition to visitation restrictions, UI Health Care staff will provide daily updates to the patient’s point of contact and for any inpatients who do not have their own communication device, a staff member will help connect the patient with technology provided by the hospital. UIHC will also help with mobility and interpreter assistance for patients who need this support.

Visitor exceptions will be made for patients with unique circumstances, the release stated. For inpatients, one visitor will be allowed for patients who are having a baby, in critical care, are facing end-of-life care decisions, or in the emergency department.

Those visitors must be 18 or older, healthy, and screened for COVID-19- a precaution that began in mid-March.

According to the release, “UI Hospitals & Clinics is still open to see patients for their essential medical care. Patients coming to any of the hospitals and clinics for appointments, procedures, or surgery should continue to feel safe because of the precautionary measures it continues to put in place.”