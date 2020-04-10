Garza to undergo NBA Draft process

Luka Garza flexes during a huddle before a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Penn State on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 77-68.

Luka Garza announced Friday morning that he will test the waters of professional basketball and undergo the 2020 National Basketball Association Draft process.

“This year was one I could never have imagined,” Garza said. “None of the awards or accolades could have happened without the University of Iowa, my coaches, and my teammates. Choosing coach McCaffery and Iowa was the best decision I have ever made. With that said, after meeting with my family and coaches I have decided that I will be declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft, and throughout this process I will be keeping my eligibility.”

Garza’s statement left the door open for a return to Iowa for his senior season. Though, Garza is committed to making the right decision for both himself and his family.

“The NBA has been my dream since I started playing basketball as a kid and I’m going to do everything I can to pursue that,” Garza said. “If it ends up not being the right time to make the move to the NBA, I’m excited about the potential of what my senior season as a Hawkeye could have in store. Thank you to Hawkeye Nation for this unforgettable journey thus far. Go Hawks!”

Iowa men’s basketball head coach Fran McCaffery voiced his support of Garza and his decision.

“Luka was one of the top players in the country last season and going through the NBA Draft process is something that he should absolutely do,” McCaffery said. “We fully support Luka in the pursuit of his professional goals. This process is extremely valuable in gathering information from NBA personnel. My staff and I look forward to supporting Luka throughout the process.”

Garza led the Hawkeyes to 20 victories in 2019-20. In doing so, Garza became a consensus first-team All-American, and earned National Player of the Year awards from ESPN, Basketball Times, FOX, Stadium, and Bleacher Report. Additionally, Garza was named Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year and Pete Newell Big Man of the Year.

Garza finished Iowa’s 20-game conference schedule averaging 26.2 points per game.

According the the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee, Garza has until June 3 to withdrawal from the draft if he wishes to retain his collegiate eligibility.