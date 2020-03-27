Two more Iowans die from COVID-19 as state sees its largest single-day spike

Two more Iowans have died from COVID-19, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced in a news release Friday, as the state sees its largest single-day spike in positive cases so far.

According to the release, one death was a Poweshiek County resident age 81 or older, and the other an adult from Allamakee County between ages 61 and 80.

Additionally, Reynolds announced 56 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state spanning across 28 Iowa counties — up from Thursday’s increase of 34 new cases. There are now 235 positive cases in the state, with three dead, 32 hospitalized, and 18 discharged and recovering, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

There have been 3,740 negative test results in the state, which includes testing conducted at the University of Iowa-based State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

At a press conference Thursday, Reynolds stated she is still not calling for a shelter-in-place order for Iowans asking residents to remain in their homes except for essential trips, though some local governments are contemplating whether such a move is the right call for their municipalities.

Reynolds is slated to give a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Friday.