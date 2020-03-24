Iowa City North Dodge Hy-Vee Employee tests positive for COVID-19

Hy-Vee Senior Vice President of Communication Tina Pothoff said in a statement that the positive results come following an outside interaction the employee had with Dan Morrison, an Iowa City DJ who publicized his contraction of the virus earlier this month.

Coronavirus virus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

An employee at the North Dodge Street Hy-Vee has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email to The Daily Iowan, Tina Pothoff, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president of communication said a North Dodge Street Hy-Vee employee had tested positive for COVID-19 following an interaction the employee had with Iowa City DJ Dan Morrison, who tested positive for the virus on March 15.

While Morrison performed at the North Dodge location on March 5 and 12, prior to his testing positive for COVID-19, Pothoff said the interaction happened outside of Hy-Vee.

RELATED: Iowa City DJ from Star Entertainment diagnosed with COVID-19

“Immediately upon notification, we worked with county health officials to follow all appropriate safety, sanitation and cleaning procedures.” Pothoff said in the email. “The employee was not working at the store when she became ill.”

There are currently 124 positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, 37 of which are in Johnson County.

There have been no other positive cases of COVID-19 reported at the North Dodge Street Hy-Vee.

“The store is open.” Pothoff said.