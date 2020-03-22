Iowa City, Coralville, North Liberty mayors urge residents to stay home

The mayors of Iowa City, Coralville, and North Liberty issued a joint statement Sunday urging residents to limit non-essential trips outside of the home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

City Hall is seen on July 17, 2019. A variety of city government departments are housed within the building’s walls alongside the Iowa City City Council, which holds meetings in Emma J. Harvat Hall.

The mayors of Iowa City, Coralville, and North Liberty are urging Johnson County residents to practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19 and limit pressure on local health care resources.

In a statement issued Sunday, Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague urged residents to limit trips outside the home as much as possible.

“Social distancing and staying in place, is undoubtedly the number one thing that our residents can do to slow the spread and allow our healthcare professionals to effectively manage this crisis,” Teague said.

North Liberty Terry Donahue said residents should take advantage of telemedicine options before seeking medical care.

“As hospital resources are stressed at this critical time, it is important that the public remain calm and seek guidance from healthcare providers in a remote manner whenever possible,” Donahue said.

In the statement, the three mayors encouraged the public to follow guidelines put in place by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds limiting group meetings to 10 or less, and self-isolating for 14 days after returning from any trip outside of Iowa.

According to the statement, all Iowa City employees supporting nonessential services will be able to work from home starting Mar. 24 through April 12.

Teague urged other area businesses who have not already allowed their employees to work remotely to do so.

As of Saturday, there are 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Johnson County. Six of those individuals have recovered and gone home. Sunday, Reynolds confirmed five more Johnson County cases. As of Sunday, 90 people were confirmed to have COVID-19, according to Reynolds.

The UI earlier this week provided the following advice for those who believe they may have been exposed to the virus or are experiencing symptoms:

DO NOT walk in to QuickCare, Student Health, any UI Health Care clinic, the State Hygienic Lab or any emergency room. Instead, follow these procedures:

It is important to know that your privacy will be maintained by your provider.

Social distancing is how the community can stop the virus from spreading. Remain out of congregate settings, avoid mass gatherings, and maintain safe distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.