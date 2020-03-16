Coralville company begins mass-production of COVID-19 test component

A Coralville-based company has begun mass-producing a “key component” in coronavirus tests.

Integrated DNA Technologies announced Monday in a press release that they have started manufacturing primer and probe kits, which help in analyzing the DNA of samples when testing for COVID-19, on a large scale.

“We are honored to be the first company in the nation to have our primer and probe kits approved by the CDC for use as a key component of the CDC EUA testing protocol for the diagnosis and detection of COVID-19,” said IDT President Trey Martin in the release.

IDT manufactures custom nucleic acids for research, pharmaceutical development, and medical diagnosis. According to the release, IDT made enough kits to enable 3.5 million tests over the week of March 9, and is working to make 5 million kits per week starting Monday.

All kits are being manufactured at the Coralville headquarters in cleanrooms to prevent contamination. The company has previously developed components of tests for the Ebola and Zika viruses and H1N1.

“We continue to scale production to meet demand and we are in close communication with the CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). IDT will also continue to supply its key component to laboratories, which may assist them in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine,” Martin said in the release.