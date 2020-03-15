Iowa governor recommends schools close for four weeks based on evidence of COVID-19 community spread

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Condition of the State address at the Iowa State Capitol on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Reynolds discussed initiatives such as tax cuts, mental health funding, and workforce training.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Sunday recommended the state’s schools close for four weeks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as evidence of community spread of the virus grows within the state.

Reynolds announced the first case of community spread on Saturday, and said there are now 22 positive cases in Iowa — three of which are cases of community spread. One of the cases of community spread is a Johnson County resident.

“Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Reynolds said in a release. “I am now recommending that all Iowa schools close for a period of four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

The Iowa City Community School District had announced earlier Sunday that all extracurricular activities and athletics (practices and competitions); all community/outside use of our buildings; all nonessential visitors and deliveries to district buildings; and all out-of-state travel for both staff and students were suspended until further notice.

Reynolds will hold a press conference Monday, according to the release.

The release also stated that Iowa is developing policies to ensure continued access to child care, including meals for low-income students, during the spread of COVID-19.

View Reynolds’ full message below