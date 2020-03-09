Iowa governor makes disaster proclamation after five more presumptive positive coronavirus cases found

Gov. Kim Reynolds gives the Condition of the State address at the Iowa State Capitol on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Gov. Kim Reynolds discussed initiatives such as tax cuts, mental health funding, and workforce training.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds made a disaster proclamation Tuesday after the state health officials said there five new presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus — four of the five people live in Johnson County.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Iowa now totals eight. Seven of the eight people with a presumptive positive coronavirus case reside in Johnson County, and all were on the same Egyptian cruise.

All are recovering at home in isolation.

Of the new coronavirus cases four of the five people are between the ages of 61 and 80, are residents of Johnson County and were on the same Egyptian cruise as the three cases announced on Monday. The cruise took place Feb. 17 to March 2, with residents returning to Johnson County on March 3.

The remaining person is a resident of Pottawattamie County, between the ages of 41 and 60, and recently traveled to California.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency Monday, activating the disaster response and recovery aspects of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s Iowa Emergency Response Plan.

The proclamation authorizes state agencies to utilize resources including personnel, equipment and facilities to perform activities necessary to prevent, contain and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 virus, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

In a statement Monday after the first three cases in Johnson County were announced, the University of Iowa released a statement saying campus operations would not be immediately affected.

The University of Iowa-based State Hygienic Lab conducted the testing for the Johnson County residents, while a Nebraska testing center tested the Pottawattamie case.

The first cases of coronavirus are linked to Wuhan, China, but cases have been found now in over 97 countries. At least 666 people in 36 states and Washington, D.C., have tested positive for the virus, according to a recent county by the New York Times.

Iowa previously had no reported cases of the novel coronavirus, and state health officials had maintained that the state’s risk was low for an outbreak.

“While this news is concerning, it’s not cause for alarm,” Reynolds said during a news conference Monday. “The most important thing that we can do right now is remain calm, understand the situation, and stay informed in the days and weeks ahead. We are committed to transparency and keeping the public informed.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.