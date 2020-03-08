Gov. Kim Reynolds announces three presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Iowa

There are three presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County.

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Condition of the State address at the Iowa State Capitol on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Gov. Kim Reynolds discussed initiatives such as tax cuts, mental health funding, and workforce training.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Sunday announced the first three presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus in Iowa’s Johnson County.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that one of the individuals is between ages 41 and 60, and two are between ages 61 and 80. All three individuals were part of a cruise in Egypt, Iowa Department of Public Health Medical Director and State Epidemiologist Caitlin Pedati said, and returned to Iowa March 3.

The three individuals residing in Johnson County are recovering at home in isolation. Confirmatory testing is pending from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“[The Iowa Department of Public Health] is working with local public health to assess potential exposures to others,” Pedati said. “These cases are an important reminder that all Iowans need to help prevent the spread of illness by washing hands frequently, staying home when ill, and covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue.”

The University of Iowa-based State Hygienic Laboratory is conducting testing in Iowa using materials provided by the CDC upon the Iowa Department of Public Health’s request. The department reports that 37 individuals have tested for COVID-19, with 26 negative cases, eight tests pending, and three presumptive positive cases.

Reynolds announced the partial activation of the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa amid the rising concerns on March 7 to help coordinate the response across the state.

