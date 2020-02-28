Wirfs lighting it up at the NFL Combine
The former Hawkeye offensive lineman put his athleticism on display in Indianapolis.
February 28, 2020
Former Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs showcased his elite athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday.
Wirfs, standing at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, is the combination of size and speed that should make him a popular name among NFL scouts.
Thursday, Wirfs put up 24 reps on the bench press. Friday, he turned heads on the field.
In the broad jump, Wirfs tied the combine record with a mark of 10’1. That matches former UCLA lineman Kolton Miller for the best mark in the event by any offensive lineman since 2003.
A 10’1″ broad jump for @TristanWirfs74!
That ties an #NFLCombine record for offensive lineman 😳
📺: #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork
📱: https://t.co/vDFxxNddNZ pic.twitter.com/IBTzBR9yvE
— NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2020
The 2019 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year followed that up with another impressive athletic display in the vertical jump. Wirfs recorded a 36.5′ vertical, which is a combine record for an offensive lineman. To put his vertical into context, only 15 wide receivers posed a better mark in the vertical this year than Wirfs.
Wirfs recorded a higher vertical than a pair of wide receivers projected to go in the first round – Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb (34.5) and Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy (35).
Just freaky | #NFLCombine @TristanWirfs74 pic.twitter.com/lh8lGdSPnB
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) February 28, 2020
In the 40-yard dash, Wirfs ran a time of 4.86 seconds, the fastest of any offensive lineman at the combine this year.
Freak athlete.@TristanWirfs74 just ran a 4.86u 40-yard dash at 6’4″, 320 lbs 😱 @HawkeyeFootball
📺: #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork
📱: https://t.co/vDFxxNddNZ pic.twitter.com/ZJDXcKgfgs
— NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2020
Wirfs and his performance at the combine took over Twitter. Analysts, coaches, and even former Hawkeyes were in awe of the performance they were seeing from the standout lineman.
We knew Tristan Wirfs was going to test well, but mother of god
At 6’4/320:
🔥 4.86 40
🔥 36.5 vert (combine record)
🔥 10’1 broad (record)
🔥 1.69 10-yard split
Feldman freak-lister who was a historic boogeyman among boogeymen in Iowa’s weight room. Just punched top-10 ticket. pic.twitter.com/YmoSeqWmzN
— Thor Nystrom (@thorku) February 28, 2020
To all the “offer” hounds out there… ⬇️ this guy had 2 offers outta HS. #Hawkeyes https://t.co/4eoznoSunE
— Kelvin Bell 🦍 (@CoachK_Bell) February 28, 2020
.@TristanWirfs74 vs. the #SBLIV MVP 🤯
This @HawkeyeFootball OT was on the MOVE!
📺: 2020 #NFLCombine on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/fGSTk9wZkm
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 28, 2020
.@TristanWirfs74 absolutely killing it at NFL combine right now @HawkeyeFootball
— Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 28, 2020
https://t.co/lJnTjCdte6 pic.twitter.com/DyxNCkLTj0
— Bryan Bulaga (@BBulaga) February 28, 2020
Wirfs, the first offensive tackle to ever start as a true freshman under head coach Kirk Feretnz, was already a likely top-15 pick before his performance at the combine. Now, it seems he’s locked into the top-10.
