Inconsistencies in reporting cause for delay in Democratic results

After the final count, attendees leave the democratic caucus at Iowa City West High School on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Out of the six candidates participating, Warren, Buttigieg, and Klobuchar became viable after the first alignment with groups of 171, 120, 114 people respectively and Sanders qualified after the second alignment with 90 people. (Hannah Kinson/The Daily Iowan)

Reporting inconsistencies are the cause for delays in the release of caucus results across the state of Iowa, according to Iowa Democrats Press Communications Director Mandy McClure.

McClure said in an email to press that three sets of results had discrepancies in their reporting, so the Iowa Democratic Party is checking photos of results and paper trails in order to check the tech systems that are being used to tabulate the results.

“This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion,” McClure said. “The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results.”

Johnson County Democratic party Caucus Organizer John Deeth said in an interview with The Daily Iowan that the app gave him troubles when he tried to use it in his precinct to report results.

“It didn’t affect the caucus itself; it certainly slowed things down with reporting the results,” Deeth said.