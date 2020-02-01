Photos: Joe Biden Campaign Event in North Liberty (02/01/2020)
3:34 pm
On Saturday, former Vice President Joe Biden stopped in North Liberty to give a last minute pitch to Iowa Voters. He was joined by former Secretary of State John Kerry and Representative Abby Finkenauer, D-IA.
