Photos: Joe Biden Campaign Event in North Liberty (02/01/2020)

Wyatt Dlouhy, Photojournalist
3:34 pm

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On Saturday, former Vice President Joe Biden stopped in North Liberty to give a last minute pitch to Iowa Voters. He was joined by former Secretary of State John Kerry and Representative Abby Finkenauer, D-IA.

A+yard+sign+is+seen+following+a+campaign+event+in+North+Liberty+on+Saturday%2C+February+1%2C+2020.+With+the+Iowa+Caucuses+happening+in+two+days%2C+former+Vice+President+Biden+stopped+to+give+a+last+minute+pitch+to+Iowa+voters.
Gallery|20 Photos
Wyatt Dlouhy
A yard sign is seen following a campaign event in North Liberty on Saturday, February 1, 2020. With the Iowa Caucuses happening in two days, former Vice President Biden stopped to give a last minute pitch to Iowa voters.
Facebook Comments