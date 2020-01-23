Bill Nye is coming to the University of Iowa

Thousands of scientists and their supporters, including Bill Nye the Science Guy, join the March for Science on April 22, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Nye is suing Walt Disney Co., claiming the company improperly kept millions of dollars in profits related to his popular TV series.

Updated on January 23, 2020 at 10:17 pm

The University Lecture Committee will bring Bill Nye the Science Guy to the University of Iowa on April 14 as part of the 2019-20 academic year’s lecture series.

The Emmy winner will visit the UI this spring to give a lecture to students. Free tickets will be available for students to purchase at 10 a.m. March 30. The general public will go on sale at 2 p.m. that day.

Nye is best known for his 1993 to 1998 TV show, “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” that explained scientific topics through experiments. However, in recent years he has appeared on more shows including “Bill Nye Saves the World,” “The Eyes of Nye,” and season 17 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Also a writer, Nye has authored three books and co-wrote a children’s series that currently includes three books. He is also the CEO of The Planetary Society, an organization that works to empower people to help forward space science and exploration. According to its website, The Planetary Society is “the world’s largest and most influential non-profit space organization.”

The 64-year-old will deliver his lecture at Hancher Auditorium’s Hadley Stage thanks to the support of the Cassandra S. Foens M.D. Fund and the F. Wendell Miller Fund.