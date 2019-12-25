Ojemudia steps up to lead secondary

Michael Ojemudia wasn’t a star throughout his career, but he worked his way to the top of Iowa’s secondary.

Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia prepares for a tackle during the football game against Illinois on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Michael Ojemudia wasn’t always the All-Big Ten player he proved to be this season.

Ojemudia, a three-star recruit from Farmington Hills, Michigan, Ojemudia embodied the Hawkeye way.

Ojemudia steadily climbed through the ranks in Iowa’s secondary to become a key piece and leader for one of the best defenses in the country.

“I think I’ve grown miles since I was a freshman,” Ojemudia said. “It’s been a couple years — I’ve gotten better every year. I think just the work I’ve put in, the time I’ve put in the film room, I think that’s a testament to what you’re seeing on the field. I’m proud of myself right now, but I know I still got miles to go.”

Ojemudia leads Iowa with three interceptions and has broken up seven passes.

His off-field performance has been just as important.

His ability to progress through the program serves as an example for younger athletes, and he has served as a leader for those in his position group.

Because of the work he has put in and the example he displayed, Ojemudia was chosen by head coach Kirk Ferentz to represent Iowa at Big Ten Media Days in July.

Iowa thrives on turning lightly recruited players into legitimate playmakers at the Big Ten level.

Whether it’s Desmond King or Josh Jackson, the Hawkeyes utilize strength training from Chris Doyle and coaching from Phil Parker to turn their prospects into stars.

A mechanical engineering major, Ojemudia also found a way to balance a difficult major with climbing the ladder of football at a Big Ten program.

“He’s persistent,” Parker said. “He just kept on going to work.”

Along with Ojemudia, Geno Stone stepped up in the secondary in 2019 to help balance the unit.

When injuries struck the group early in the season, Ojemudia and Stone were the ones to stabilize the back end of the defense.

They’ve been a necessity for Iowa.

That’s what Ojemudia needed to do in his final season.

“He’s a big part,” Stone said. “He’s probably one of the most experienced people with me. He’s done a lot of good things for us the past couple years. He’s actually grown a lot since I’ve been here.”

While Iowa needed him to step up, it wasn’t easy after everything Ojemudia had to go through.

Still, he’s found a way to persevere.

He developed the leadership traits necessary to lead a Hawkeye secondary that consistently boasts a game-changing player.

This year, it’s been Ojemudia’s turn.

And just as he’s progressed on the field and in the weight room, he’s improved on his leadership abilities.

“It takes time,” Ojemudia said. “Some guys do it faster than others. You got to put time in the weight room, you got to put time on the field, you got to put time in the film room, so it’s not easy.”