Smith-Marsette looking to continue kick-return dominance

Ihmir Smith-Marsette showed his ability in the kick-return game against Nebraska, and he wants to do the same in the Holiday Bowl.

Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette carries the ball into the end zone during the game against Nebraska on Friday, November 29, 2019. Smith-Marsette received one pass for a total of twenty-two yards. The Hawkeyes defeated the Corn Huskers 27-24.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette has shown what he can do on offense throughout his career, but he’s displayed his prowess on special teams in recent weeks, as well.

In his last game, Smith-Marsette took a kick back 95 yards for a score against Nebraska to extend Iowa’s lead to 14 points.

In the opening weeks, Iowa’s kick-return game wasn’t as strong as it had been in the past. All it took was some getting used to.

“Every year you get a new lineup of guys that’s going out there blocking for you,” Smith-Marsette said. “Just being able to build that chemistry each year, just learning how different players block in different situations.”

The teamwork that progresses on the return unit from year-to-year is something that can be overlooked by many.

Its impact, however, became noticeable quickly.

Iowa didn’t average 20 yards per kick return until its third game of the season against Middle Tennessee State.

It then averaged at least 20 yards a return for six consecutive games.

The kick-return unit finally hit its stride in the regular-season finale against Nebraska when Smith-Marsette took a kick back for six points.

“At the beginning of the season, it wasn’t moving as much as everybody would want it,” Smith-Marsette said. “But we got it down pat focusing on key details, locking in, and being able to get better as the season went on. It’s definitely more than just the eye meets.”

Smith-Marsette earned the Big Ten’s Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year last season while picking up first-team All-Big Ten honors as a return specialist from the conference media.

He ranked fourth in the nation last season, averaging 29.5 yards per return, but he didn’t take one back for six.

Smith-Marsette always showed his ability to make game-changing plays on special teams, and he reached the pinnacle against the Huskers.

The Hawkeyes want him to keep that going in Friday’s Holiday Bowl against USC.

“I think we’ve all seen that he can go the distance with the ball,” Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods said. “Last year, he was [fourth] in the country in kick returns, so I think that merits the opportunity to give the guy the opportunity to return it. He hasn’t had as many opportunities, as many balls kicked to him, a lot of touchbacks, and things like that this year, but we’re trying to get the guy going.”

Smith-Marsette has also made an impact on offense this season.

The junior from Newark, New Jersey, has hauled in 42 passes for a team-high 676 yards and four touchdowns.

He has gone over 100 yards receiving twice this season and showed his versatility by taking a reverse 45 yards for a score against Nebraska.

“Very electric — has the ability to break a play at any time,” Iowa quarterback Stanley said. “A lot of teams don’t kick it to him for a reason. I think that shows the respect other teams have of him. I think you saw it a lot of times last season and this season where he can make somebody miss and has the speed to take it the distance.”

And when Smith-Marsette does reach the end zone, it means positive things for him for the rest of the game.

“When I take it back, it’s a momentum and a confidence booster,” Smith-Marsette said. “It makes me feel like this is something I can do all the time.”