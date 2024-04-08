REVIEW | ‘Monkey Man’ combats corruption in a gruesome action-thriller

Combining action and revenge has been a popular formula in blockbuster films forever. Still, I’ve never seen such a well-trodden story executed in as exciting a way as it is in “Monkey Man.”

Released on April 5, the film was written, directed, and produced by Dev Patel, who also stars in it. “Monkey Man” doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it does roll it exceptionally well.

The audience finds Kid, played by Patel, fighting in underground mixed martial arts rings below the fictional grimy streets of Yatana, based heavily on the real city of Mumbai, India. Although we don’t learn the motivation driving Kid to scrap for cash, his journey of slowly climbing the economic ladder of a corrupt city is riveting.

Kid rose from the violent pits of Yatana to the neon-soaked highrises of the inner city to kill the corrupt police chief who murdered his mother and burned down his village. It’s an incredibly emotional tale that avoids falling victim to cliches, largely thanks to Patel’s stunning performance.

It isn’t common to find an action movie’s narrative that compelling, so I was especially taken aback and moved by the film’s emotionally intimate scenes, especially due to a vicious performance from Sikandar Kher as the ruthless Rana.

When Kid finally confronted Rana, the man who sent Kid down a self-destructive path, I got chills.

While Patel has spent time behind the camera, starring in Danny Boyle’s 2008 film “Slumdog Millionaire” and David Lowery’s “The Green Knight,” “Monkey Man” was Patel’s directorial debut, and it burst with energy.

The camera work is adrenaline-pumping. Patel pulls off some stunning shots that have to be seen to be believed. The untamed filmmaking contributed to the many hurdles the crew faced while shooting; every action blew me away.

While filming, COVID-19 restrictions delayed shooting, Patel broke his hand, and the project’s funding was nearly lost. After breaking one of their cameras, the crew had to cobble together a camera rig made of rope. Patel and the entire crew expended blood, sweat, and tears to create this action epic.

Despite these behind-the-scenes obstacles, it’s impressive how fun the fight scenes are. Several of the kills shocked me with how gruesome and bloody they were willing to be; I imagine the copious amount of fake blood claimed a large chunk of the budget for this movie.

Aside from the action set to blood-pumping music, I was surprised to see “Monkey Man” carried a bold political message that comments on real-world events and Hindu folklore. Kid becomes the titular Monkey Man after being inspired by a group of transgender women who end up joining him in his battle against a corrupt political structure.

The film’s forceful depiction of a contentious election also utilized real-world footage of riots and violence committed against Mumbai’s transgender population. While this political messaging has the potential to cause controversy in certain regions of India, it only enhances the action from a thematic lens.

What could be a fairly predictable rebellion story put in the extra effort to make me feel the rage the characters feel by connecting the narrative to real events.

It is truly inspiring to see such perseverance in creating art, especially in a film with so much heart. The passion behind the characters, messages, and spectacle of this film oozes out of the screen and I cannot wait to experience it all again.

“Monkey Man” is now playing at FilmScene’s Chauncey location and Marcus Sycamore Cinema in Iowa City.