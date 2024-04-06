The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa women’s basketball's Final Four win over UConn ends with ‘controversial’ moving screen foul
Gabbie Marshall holds Paige Bueckers to tournament-low in scoring during Iowa’s Final Four win over UConn
Hannah Stuelke's consistent scoring leads Iowa women's basketball to win over UConn in Final Four
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Final Four: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 UConn
WATCH: First half highlights from South Carolina versus North Carolina State
Advertisement

Photos: Mission Creek Festival day two

Byline photo of Emily Nyberg
Emily Nyberg, Kathy Le, and John Charlson
April 6, 2024

Local musicians took the stage across Iowa City venues during the second day of the Mission Creek Festival on Friday.

The festival also features a variety of literature events including three Literature Walk Around events where authors spoke to audience members.

In its 19th year, the three-day festival continues to celebrate music and literature in Iowa City.

Headliner Indigo De Souza, Sunny War, and Armand Hammer were among the acts that were performed at this year’s festival.

Additional performances, including Osees and 24ThankYou will take place on Saturday in addition to a variety of readings from authors including Cindy Juyong Ok and Jassamine Chan All performance times and locations can be found on the Mission Creek website.

2024_04_05_MissionCreekDay2_SS0001
Gallery22 Photos
John Charlson
Attendees enter for the second round of the Literary Walk Around as part of the 2024 Mission Creek Festival at Revival on Friday, April 5, 2024.

More to Discover
More in Arts
A Nike advertisement of Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is seen on The Edge building on East Burlington Street in downtown Iowa City on Saturday, March 2, 2024. The poster was put up in the early morning. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
Musical parody celebrates Iowa’s 'B-Ball Wizard' Caitlin Clark
iStock.
Review | Future and Metro Boomin’s newest album has its moments, but is too bloated
Inklit editor Rachel Sorensen poses for a portrait at Daum Residence Hall on Thursday, March 28, 2024.
Leading the freshmen literature magazine at the UI
More in Events
Sudan Archives performs during a concert in Englert Theatre in Iowa City on the second day of the Mission Creek Festival on April 7, 2023.
‘It defines what Iowa City is all about’: Venues prepare for Mission Creek Festival
Chandler Brown, a graduate student, poses for a portrait on Sunday, March 24, 2024. Brown was inspired by Grey’s Anatomy to pursue medicine.
The lasting legacy of ‘Grey's Anatomy’ in its 20th season
An ASL interpreter signs for the founder of FilmScene Andrew Sherburne during the Iowa Disability Film Festival: FULL CIRCLE at the Chauncey FilmScene on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.
FilmScene launches first annual Iowa Disability Film Festival
More in Multimedia
Iowa pitcher Cade Obermueller throws a pitch during a baseball game between Michigan and Iowa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines 3-2 in extra innings.
Photos: Iowa Baseball vs. Michigan
Iowa Midfielder Harper Dunne looks down field for a teammate during a field hockey game between Iowa and Michigan State at Grant Field on Friday, March 28, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans 2-0.
Press Box Banter: Celebrating women’s athletics with Harper Dunne
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark smiles down at the WBCA Wade Trophy during the award news conference at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Final Four press conferences, open locker rooms & open practices
About the Contributors
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
Kathy Le, Photojournalist
(she/her/hers)
Kathy Le is a fourth-year student at The University of Iowa majoring in 3D design and Art History. This is her first year working as a photojournalist of Daily Iowan.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in