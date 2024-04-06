Iowa athletics will host watch party Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena will host another watch party for the Iowa women’s basketball team when it takes on South Carolina in the national title match at 2 p.m., Iowa athletics announced today. The event is free to attend and doors to the arena will open an hour before tip-off.

Fans will watch the game on the jumbotron from the east side of the court in the sections NN, N, M, L, MM, LL, and KK. Parking won’t be reserved but is free.

In-game entertainment will be provided, and the Hawkeye Fan Shop and concessions, including alcohol, will be available.

The Hawkeyes reached the national championship for the second year in a row after topping UConn, 71-69, Friday night in the semifinal matchup. Caitlin Clark shrugged off a poor shooting performance in the first half and finished with a near triple-double with 21 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. Forward Hannah Stuelke led the squad in scoring with 23.

After getting bounced by Iowa in last year’s Final Four duel, South Carolina hasn’t dropped a game since, notching 38 straight wins, most recently a 78-59 drubbing of NC State in the semifinals. The Gamecocks outscored the Wolfpack, 29-6, in the third quarter to make the contest a laugher. Star center and projected top-five WNBA pick Kamilla Cardoso led her squad with 22 points despite not playing in the fourth quarter.