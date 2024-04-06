The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa athletics will host watch party Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Hawkeye fans flock downtown Iowa City to watch Final Four victory
DITV Sports: Hannah Stuelke's 23 points pushes Iowa past UConn 71-69 in the Final Four
Indigo De Souza draws eager fans during Iowa City Mission Creek performance
Review | Rap duo Armand Hammer find beauty in the unusual during Mission Creek Festival performance
Advertisement

Iowa athletics will host watch party Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena

The Hawkeye women’s basketball team will take on the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks at 2 p.m. in the national championship .
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Sports Reporter
April 6, 2024
Iowa+fans+cheer+during+a+NCAA+Tournament+Final+Four+game+between+No.+1+Iowa+and+No.+3+UConn+at+Rocket+Mortgage+FieldHouse+in+Cleveland%2C+Ohio%2C+on+Friday%2C+April+5%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Huskies%2C+71-69.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa fans cheer during a NCAA Tournament Final Four game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, April 5, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 71-69.

Carver-Hawkeye Arena will host another watch party for the Iowa women’s basketball team when it takes on South Carolina in the national title match at 2 p.m., Iowa athletics announced today. The event is free to attend and doors to the arena will open an hour before tip-off.

Fans will watch the game on the jumbotron from the east side of the court in the sections NN, N, M, L, MM, LL, and KK. Parking won’t be reserved but is free.

In-game entertainment will be provided, and the Hawkeye Fan Shop and concessions, including alcohol, will be available.

The Hawkeyes reached the national championship for the second year in a row after topping UConn, 71-69, Friday night in the semifinal matchup. Caitlin Clark shrugged off a poor shooting performance in the first half and finished with a near triple-double with 21 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. Forward Hannah Stuelke led the squad in scoring with 23.

After getting bounced by Iowa in last year’s Final Four duel, South Carolina hasn’t dropped a game since, notching 38 straight wins, most recently a 78-59 drubbing of NC State in the semifinals. The Gamecocks outscored the Wolfpack, 29-6, in the third quarter to make the contest a laugher. Star center and projected top-five WNBA pick Kamilla Cardoso led her squad with 22 points despite not playing in the fourth quarter.
More to Discover
More in Latest News
Fans watch an Iowa women’s basketball game vs. Ohio State at Micky’s Irish Pub in Iowa City on Sunday, March 3, 2024.
Hawkeye fans flock downtown Iowa City to watch Final Four victory
UConn guard Nika Mühl dribbles the ball during a NCAA Tournament Final Four game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, April 5, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 71-69.
DITV Sports: Hannah Stuelke's 23 points pushes Iowa past UConn 71-69 in the Final Four
North Carolina-based singer-songwriter Indigo De Souza performs at The Englert during the second day of the Mission Creek Festival in Iowa City on Friday, April 5, 2024.
Indigo De Souza draws eager fans during Iowa City Mission Creek performance
More in Sports
A UConn fan reacts to action during a NCAA Tournament Final Four game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, April 5, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 71-69.
Iowa women’s basketball's Final Four win over UConn ends with ‘controversial’ moving screen foul
UConn guard Paige Bueckers reacts to an officials call during a NCAA Tournament Final Four game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, April 5, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 71-69.
Gabbie Marshall holds Paige Bueckers to tournament-low in scoring during Iowa’s Final Four win over UConn
Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke goes for a layup during a NCAA Tournament Final Four game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, April 5, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 71-69.
Hannah Stuelke's consistent scoring leads Iowa women's basketball to win over UConn in Final Four
More in Women's Basketball
Iowa and UConn react to a foul call during a NCAA Tournament Final Four game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, April 5, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 71-69.
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Final Four: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 UConn
Iowa guard Kate Martin celebrates after a NCAA Tournament Final Four game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, April 5, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 71-69. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa women's basketball's team effort, resilient second half against UConn lead Hawkeyes to national championship
Members of the Iowa women’s basketball team cheer during a NCAA Tournament Final Four game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, April 5, 2024. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa women's basketball reaches national championship with win over UConn
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in