Hawkeye fans flock downtown Iowa City to watch Final Four victory

Iowa fans created an atmosphere to rival football game days.
Byline photo of Isaac Elzinga
Isaac Elzinga, Sports Reporter
April 6, 2024
Fans+watch+an+Iowa+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+vs.+Ohio+State+at+Micky%E2%80%99s+Irish+Pub+in+Iowa+City+on+Sunday%2C+March+3%2C+2024.+
Jordan Barry/The Daily Iowan
Fans watch an Iowa women’s basketball game vs. Ohio State at Micky’s Irish Pub in Iowa City on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

An anxious buzz filled downtown Iowa City before the Iowa women’s basketball team’s Final Four game against UConn on Friday night.

While many opted to enjoy the free hospitality at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena watch party, University of Iowa students and fans flocked to the bars in the heart of Iowa City to see the game.

Such bargoers, although anxious and quiet with their eyes glued to the TV screens all throughout the game’s four quarters, released much tension with yells and screams of celebration when the offensive foul on UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards with seconds left settled the win for the Hawkeyes.

Black and Gold lined those bars across Iowa City, ready to cheer on Iowa’s star Caitlin Clark, who has injected energy into Iowa women’s basketball, the athletic department, and the university as a whole.

“I just think what Caitlin’s doing for women’s sports is so empowering,” first-year student Noor Albaghdadi said. “It’s bringing so much attention to women overall. And I just think it’s just amazing what she’s doing, especially for the University of Iowa. We prioritize women’s sports here.”

UI third-year student Grant Spalding, in line to get into The Sports Column, said he doesn’t follow sports very closely but that this Iowa women’s basketball team grabbed his attention as he knew it was on the brink of history this March.

Minutes before the game was underway, it was standing room only at The Sports Column and Field House. Iowa fans were ready to cheer, packed shoulder to shoulder and hoping the team could hear their chants in Cleveland.

“I think you get more of a fanatic experience,” UI second-year Charlie Fox said of the decision to watch the game downtown. “I was here last year for the Final Four game against South Carolina. Absolutely packed. I absolutely loved the energy.”

The Hawkeyes may have started slowly, but the patrons remained energized and cheered on every Iowa score, hoping the Black and Gold could bring the game back when they fell behind.

But the Hawkeyes’ shooting slump continued, much to the dismay of the fans across downtown.

Iowa’s quick scoring spurt at the end of the first half brought the energy back to its pregame level as chants of “Let’s go Hawks” rang across the streets.

As Iowa stormed back in the third quarter, the fans grew louder, sensing that the Hawkeyes could be on the verge of a second national championship appearance.

The rowdy bunch screamed at the TVs on every corner for fouls as if the refs could hear their displeasure and would reverse course.

“When we score, the crowds go crazy,” UI third-year student Alana Hutton said about the fans watching downtown. “When Caitlin gets the crowd going, everyone gets a really big bump.”

If the third quarter grabbed their attention, then the start of the fourth had them enthralled. Iowa took a lead to start, and the fans erupted.

But UConn climbed back into the game, and it came down to its final possession. Iowa fans’ nerves as they watched was palpable as they feared a Final Four victory would slip through their fingers, the Hawkeyes up one with seconds left on the clock, UConn ball.

The streets erupted once again as a late offensive foul was called on UConn, sealing the game for the Hawkeyes. The crowd’s tension was released, and fans started jumping with joy as they watched Iowa make the NCAA National Championship game once again.

Fans emptied the bars after Iowa won the game and stood outside, high-fiving people as they left. Others ran up and down the street and started singing the Iowa fight song.

“I think it’s such a positive environment now,” Albaghdadi, who is from Iowa City, said of the changes she sees in the city. “[Iowa] has always been somewhat decent at sports throughout the years … It just helps make the college experience more positive.”
