The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Hannah Stuelke's consistent scoring leads Iowa women's basketball to win over UConn in Final Four
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Final Four: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 UConn
WATCH: First half highlights from South Carolina versus North Carolina State
Reynolds signs bill waiving graduation, state testing requirements for Perry following shooting
DITV Sports: Holly Rowe, Rebecca Lobo and ESPN Staff talk Iowa vs UConn in the Final Four
Advertisement

Hannah Stuelke’s consistent scoring leads Iowa women’s basketball to win over UConn in Final Four

Stuelke finished the game with 23 points, just the second time this season where guard Caitlin Clark didn’t lead the team in points.
Byline photo of Cooper Worth
Cooper Worth, Pregame Reporter
April 6, 2024
Iowa+forward+Hannah+Stuelke+goes+for+a+layup+during+a+NCAA+Tournament+Final+Four+game+between+No.+1+Iowa+and+No.+3+UConn+at+Rocket+Mortgage+FieldHouse+in+Cleveland%2C+Ohio%2C+on+Friday%2C+April+5%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Huskies%2C+71-69.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke goes for a layup during a NCAA Tournament Final Four game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, April 5, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 71-69.

CLEVELAND — In the biggest win of the season thus far for the Iowa women’s basketball team, star guard Caitlin Clark didn’t lead the Hawkeyes. 

It was Hannah Stuelke. 

The second-year forward recorded a game-high 23 points during the team’s 71-69 win against UConn in the Final Four on Friday night. The win guided the Hawkeyes to their second straight national championship appearance. 

“I thought Hannah played amazing tonight,” head coach Lisa Bluder said in the post-game press conference. “I was so pleased with her growth tonight, and as a young sophomore, she took another big leap tonight.” 

Stuelke reached the 20-point mark for the eighth time this season, and her performance Friday night was just the second time this season that Clark wasn’t the leading scorer for Iowa. Stuelke scored a career-high 47 points against Penn State on Feb. 8. 

“I think Hannah’s tremendous,” Clark said following her 21-point, nine-rebound performance. “ She played with a different energy about herself, and she knew she could go in there and dominate.” 

Stuelke’s scoring abilities kept Iowa in the game during the first half, as Clark was held to just six points on 3-of-11 shooting after the first two quarters. 

“I thought she played amazing and battled inside for some tough shots,” guard Kate Martin said. “ Some of us guards were struggling to score at times, and I thought she did a good job of taking them off the bounce and finishing around the rim.”

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native got most of her buckets — like she typically does — running in transition and snagging Clark’s Patrick Mahomes-esque passes to score on fastbreak layups.

“I think from the start I was being aggressive,” Stuelke said. “ I thought I prepared better for this game than I did for the last.” 

Stuelke also wasn’t afraid of backing down All-Big East forward Aaliyah Edwards in the post and played a pivotal role in getting Edwards into foul trouble late in the game. 

“She goes toe to toe with Aaliyah Edwards, who in my mind, is one of the best players in the country,” Clark said.  She was physical with her and guarded her well, and [Hannah] was definitely the difference maker.” 

Associate head coach Jan Jensen said Stuelke was the one consistent scorer Iowa had going for them in the first half and said she remained as such until her teammates got in rhythm. 

“She’s an absolute beast, and it’s great to see this happen because we all know how hard she works in practice to make us better,” guard Kylie Feuerbach said. “ She’s just an athletic post that can do a lot of stuff for us both defensively and offensively.” 

Bluder said the biggest thing that has got in the way of Stuelke is her confidence.

“She is a beautiful athlete, an explosive athlete, and she’s just held herself back,” Bluder said. “We’ve tried to talk to her about positive self-talk instead of negative self-talk and [instilling]  into her that you can be such a beast if you want to be.” 

Guard Sydney Affolter said having a performance like this for Stuelke will do great things for her confidence heading into Sunday’s matchup against undefeated South Carolina. 

“The biggest thing about Hannah is that we know how good she is, it’s just that she needs to believe that every single night out,” fifth-year senior Gabbie Marshall said. “I mean, she just did that against UConn — I don’t think that that’s really soaked in for her yet [that] she did that against the best of the best.” 
More to Discover
More in Final Four
Iowa guard Kate Martin celebrates after a NCAA Tournament Final Four game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, April 5, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 71-69. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa women's basketball's team effort, resilient second half against UConn lead Hawkeyes to national championship
Members of the Iowa women’s basketball team cheer during a NCAA Tournament Final Four game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, April 5, 2024. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa women's basketball reaches national championship with win over UConn
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and UConn guard Paige Bueckers hug after the Sweet Sixteen NCAA womens basketball championship between Iowa and UConn on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Hawkeyes were defeated by the Huskies, 92-72. Clark and Bueckers played together on the U-17 and U-19 Team USA basketball team in high school, and both say they are still close friends.
DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark and Paige Beuckers face-off in Final Four
More in Latest News
UConn guard Paige Bueckers reacts to an officials call during a NCAA Tournament Final Four game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, April 5, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 71-69.
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Final Four: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 UConn
South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao shoots the ball during a NCAA Tournament Final Four game between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 3 NC State at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, April 5, 2024.
WATCH: First half highlights from South Carolina versus North Carolina State
State representatives stand for a moment of silence for the school shooting that happened in Perry, Iowa, during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. The shooting took place on Jan. 4.
Reynolds signs bill waiving graduation, state testing requirements for Perry following shooting
More in Sports
Iowa pitcher Cade Obermueller throws a pitch during a baseball game between Michigan and Iowa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines 3-2 in extra innings.
Photos: Iowa Baseball vs. Michigan
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark gestures toward the crowd after a NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Monday, April 1, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tigers, 94-87.
DITV Sports: Holly Rowe, Rebecca Lobo and ESPN Staff talk Iowa vs UConn in the Final Four
Iowa shoots around during a day of press conferences, open locker rooms, and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament Final Four game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday, April 4, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Huskies face off Friday at 8:30 p.m. CT.
Where to watch Iowa women's basketball play UConn in the Final Four
About the Contributors
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
(he/him/his)
Cooper Worth is a Pregame Reporter for The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication. He is also earning a minor in communication studies and an entrepreneurial management certificate. This is his third year at the DI, previously serving as a News Editor and as a News Reporter covering local government in Johnson County for the DI. Cooper interned for the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa during the summer of 2023 as a general news reporter.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in