The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
DITV Sports: Iowa and LSU prepare for National Championship rematch in Elite Eight
Where to watch Iowa women's basketball take on LSU in the Elite Eight
Iowa City activists, residents rally for Transgender Day of Visibility
Iowa women's basketball's Sydney Affolter trusts the process, rises through the ranks into starting lineup
Iowa women's basketball notebook | Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin excited for challenge against LSU in Elite Eight
Advertisement

Where to watch Iowa women’s basketball take on LSU in the Elite Eight

Monday’s game will tip off at 6:15 p.m. cDT at MVP Arena.
Byline photo of Cooper Worth
Cooper Worth, Pregame Reporter
March 31, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+walks+onto+the+court+during+a+NCAA+Tournament+Sweet+Sixteen+game+between+No.+1+Iowa+and+No.+5+Colorado+at+MVP+Arena+in+Albany%2C+N.Y.%2C+on+Saturday%2C+March+30%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Buffaloes%2C+89-68.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark walks onto the court during a NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffaloes, 89-68.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Iowa women’s basketball team continues its postseason run with an Elite Eight game against No. 3 LSU on Monday. The two squads faced off in the national championship last year, with the Hawkeyes falling 102-85 as the Tigers took home their first-ever NCAA title. The winner of this game will play the winner of No. 1 USC versus No. 3 UConn in the Final Four. 

Matchup: No. 1 Iowa (32-4, 15-3 Big Ten) vs. No. 3 LSU (31-5, 13-3 SEC)

Head coaches: Lisa Bluder (24th year at Iowa), Kim Mulkey (third year at LSU)

Parking: Lots at Green and Liberty streets, Madison Avenue and South Pearl Street, and Madison Avenue and Green Street are open for a $25 daily fee. The V lot under the Empire State Plaza will be open as usual.

Doors: Arena doors will open to ticketed fans at 4:30 p.m. CDT. 

Scheduled game time: Monday, April 1, at 6:15 p.m. CDT

Location: MVP Arena, Albany, New York

Tickets: SeatGeek from as low as $139 per ticket. 

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (color analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network  and Sirius XM (CH 210/203)
More to Discover
More in Latest News
An organizer speaks during South East Iowa’s Transgender Day of Visibility at College Green Park in Iowa City on Sunday, March 31, 2024. An event at the James Theatre raised around 2,000 dollars for the Iowa Trans Mutual Aid Fund, which goes toward gender-affirming care for Iowans on Friday night.
Iowa City activists, residents rally for Transgender Day of Visibility
Iowa guard Sydney Affolter signs autographs after a NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffaloes, 89-68.
Iowa women's basketball's Sydney Affolter trusts the process, rises through the ranks into starting lineup
Iowa guard Kate Martin answers a question after an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024.
Iowa women's basketball notebook | Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin excited for challenge against LSU in Elite Eight
More in Sports
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark smiles after an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024.
'It's not personal': Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese speak on their relationship, growing women's basketball
LSU guard Flaujae Johnson, forward Angel Reese, and guard Hailey Van Lith answer questions from reporters during a day of press conferences and open locker rooms ahead of a NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Sunday, March 31, 2024.
LSU women's basketball notebook | Kim Mulkey, Flau'jae Johnson talk about facing Iowa in Elite Eight
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark answers questions from reporters during a day of press conferences and open locker rooms ahead of a NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Sunday, March 31, 2024.
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Elite Eight press conferences & open locker rooms
More in Women's Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark walks onto the court during a NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffaloes, 89-68.
DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark sets up rematch vs. LSU after 29-point 15 assist game in Sweet Sixteen
Iowa guard Sydney Affolter signs autographs after a NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffaloes, 89-68.
DITV Sports: How Sydney Affolter has made her impact known for the Iowa Women's Basketball team
Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall shoots a layup during the 2023 NCAA Sweet Sixteen women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 6 Colorado at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on Friday, March 24, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffaloes, 87-77.
Gabbie Marshall leads Iowa from beyond the arc, plays stout defense in Sweet 16 win over Colorado
About the Contributors
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
(he/him/his)
Cooper Worth is a Pregame Reporter for The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication. He is also earning a minor in communication studies and an entrepreneurial management certificate. This is his third year at the DI, previously serving as a News Editor and as a News Reporter covering local government in Johnson County for the DI. Cooper interned for the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa during the summer of 2023 as a general news reporter.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in