Where to watch Iowa women’s basketball take on LSU in the Elite Eight

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Iowa women’s basketball team continues its postseason run with an Elite Eight game against No. 3 LSU on Monday. The two squads faced off in the national championship last year, with the Hawkeyes falling 102-85 as the Tigers took home their first-ever NCAA title. The winner of this game will play the winner of No. 1 USC versus No. 3 UConn in the Final Four.

Matchup: No. 1 Iowa (32-4, 15-3 Big Ten) vs. No. 3 LSU (31-5, 13-3 SEC)

Head coaches: Lisa Bluder (24th year at Iowa), Kim Mulkey (third year at LSU)

Parking: Lots at Green and Liberty streets, Madison Avenue and South Pearl Street, and Madison Avenue and Green Street are open for a $25 daily fee. The V lot under the Empire State Plaza will be open as usual.

Doors: Arena doors will open to ticketed fans at 4:30 p.m. CDT.

Scheduled game time: Monday, April 1, at 6:15 p.m. CDT

Location: MVP Arena, Albany, New York

Tickets: SeatGeek from as low as $139 per ticket.

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (color analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network and Sirius XM (CH 210/203)