Iowa women’s basketball’s Sydney Affolter trusts the process, rises through the ranks into starting lineup

Since being inserted in the starting lineup, Affolter is averaging 13 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
Byline photo of Cooper Worth
Cooper Worth, Pregame Reporter
March 31, 2024
Iowa+guard+Sydney+Affolter+signs+autographs+after+a+NCAA+Tournament+Sweet+Sixteen+game+between+No.+1+Iowa+and+No.+5+Colorado+at+MVP+Arena+in+Albany%2C+N.Y.%2C+on+Saturday%2C+March+30%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Buffaloes%2C+89-68.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa guard Sydney Affolter signs autographs after a NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffaloes, 89-68.

ALBANY, N.Y. — When the Iowa women’s basketball team made its historic run through the 2023 NCAA Tournament,  guard Sydney Affolter watched most of the action from the bench. 

The second-year from Chicago averaged just five minutes throughout the postseason, which culminated in the program’s first national championship appearance, as Iowa elected to have Central Michigan transfer Molly Davis sub in for one of the Hawkeyes’ starting guards.

Now, over a year later, Affotler has played a crucial role for Iowa, who are just a win away from making it back to the Final Four. 

“I love Syd,” guard Caitlin Clark said. “ From the Big Ten tournament really till this point, she’s been one of our best players, and it’s just been so fun to see because she deserves it more than anybody because that girl just works hard.” 

Since being inserted in the starting lineup after Davis suffered a right knee injury in Iowa’s last regular season contest against Ohio State, Affolter is averaging 13 points and seven rebounds per game and consistently has had the highest plus-minus among all her teammates.

“All season long, she came off the bench and did her job,” Bluder said. “She went seamlessly into that starting lineup, so I’m so proud of her. She’s doing a great job on both ends of the floor.” 

Bluder has been vocal all season that Affolter should have been named Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year for her performance as one of Iowa’s most efficient scorers and best defenders. Affolter’s 1.1 steals per game is tied with guard Gabbie Marshall for the most on the Hawkeyes. 

In a time of collegiate athletics where players transfer to other schools if they feel they are not getting enough minutes, Affolter chose to stick it out at Iowa, battling with fellow guards Marshall and Clark during practice. 

Affolter said it’s intriguing for players to hit the transfer portal due to the lack of restrictions on having to sit out a year before suiting up for their new team. Still, No. 3 said she knew she found a home when she came to Iowa City. 

“I made a commitment to this team during my junior year of high school, and that’s the kind of person I am — I’m gonna stick to that,” she said. “I’m super grateful that I did, and I think all the hard work behind the scenes is paying off.” 

Marshall said the best way for younger players to grow is by being able to sit behind and learn from upperclassmen, which she said is a tradition in the program. 

“My freshman year, I got to learn from Kathleen Doyle and Makenzie Meyer, who were two great guards that gave a lot to the program, and I think she’s been able to learn both the three and four positions from great players,” Marshall said about Affolter. “She’s always been the type of person that’s going to put her head down and go to work and just give whatever it takes to win.”

Marshall said Affolter’s never-back-down mentality bleeds over into the rest of the team.

“Energy is contagious, effort is contagious. When other people see the effort you bring offensively and defensively, those people want to step up and do the same thing,” Marshall said. “I think that’s really key to what [Affolter] brings to the team.”

Martin said she is glad Affolter is receiving more praise for her play this season after going against her in practice the last two seasons, which she said was never easy. 

“I’m not gonna lie, I haven’t always loved going against her because she’s really good,” Martin said. “She deserves this recognition because I’ve gone against her every day, so I’ve seen how good she is, and I’m glad that other people are starting to get to see it as well.” 
Iowa guard Kate Martin answers a question after an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024.
Iowa women's basketball notebook | Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin excited for challenge against LSU in Elite Eight
LSU guard Flaujae Johnson, forward Angel Reese, and guard Hailey Van Lith answer questions from reporters during a day of press conferences and open locker rooms ahead of a NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Sunday, March 31, 2024.
LSU women's basketball notebook | Kim Mulkey, Flau'jae Johnson talk about facing Iowa in Elite Eight
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark answers questions from reporters during a day of press conferences and open locker rooms ahead of a NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Sunday, March 31, 2024.
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament – Elite Eight press conferences & open locker rooms
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark smiles after an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024.
'It's not personal': Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese speak on their relationship, growing women's basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark walks onto the court during a NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffaloes, 89-68.
DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark sets up rematch vs. LSU after 29-point 15 assist game in Sweet Sixteen
Iowa guard Sydney Affolter signs autographs after a NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffaloes, 89-68.
DITV Sports: How Sydney Affolter has made her impact known for the Iowa Women's Basketball team
Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall shoots a layup during the 2023 NCAA Sweet Sixteen women's basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 6 Colorado at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on Friday, March 24, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffaloes, 87-77.
Gabbie Marshall leads Iowa from beyond the arc, plays stout defense in Sweet 16 win over Colorado
Iowa center Addison OGrady attempts to block LSU forward SaMyah Smith's shot during the 2023 NCAA women's national championship game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Smith scored two points. The Tigers defeated the Hawkeyes, 102-85.
'It's almost unfortunate they're meeting this early': Iowa to rematch defending national champion LSU in Elite Eight
Iowa guard Sydney Affolter goes in for a layup during a NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffaloes, 89-68.
Iowa women's basketball blows by Colorado in Sweet 16 as five players score in double digits
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
(he/him/his)
Cooper Worth is a Pregame Reporter for The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication. He is also earning a minor in communication studies and an entrepreneurial management certificate. This is his third year at the DI, previously serving as a News Editor and as a News Reporter covering local government in Johnson County for the DI. Cooper interned for the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa during the summer of 2023 as a general news reporter.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
