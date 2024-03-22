Iowa’s Drake Ayala highest seed remaining at 125 after Penn State’s Braeden Davis, Purdue’s Matt Ramos lose in NCAA quarterfinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— Penn State’s top seed Braeden Davis and Purdue’s fourth-seeded Matt Ramos lost in the 125-pound quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament on Friday morning.

Davis lost to Arizona State’s Richard Figueroa 3-2. The ASU wrestler won based on riding time after the match was knotted at two at the end of regulation. Ramos, an NCAA finalist a year ago, lost to Lock Haven’s Anthony Noto 4-1 in sudden victory.

A few mats over, Iowa wrestler Drake Ayala won his rematch against Oklahoma State’s Troy Spratley in sudden victory, clinching his first All-American honor and a spot in the semis tonight. No. 3 Ayala is the highest seed remaining in the 125-pound championship bracket. The next closest is Figueroa, who entered the tournament as the eight seed.

Ayala’s quarterfinal match was similar to his bout with Spratley in the regular season when the Hawkeye won 8-1 in sudden victory. He said after his quarterfinal match that he was in a similar position as the last time he faced Spratley and knew how to finish the takedown to secure the win.

Ayala will meet another familiar face in the semifinals in Wisconsin’s Eric Barnett. The two went head to head at this year’s Big Ten Tournament, and Ayala won 8-1. But the Hawkeye knows he must be prepared and not overlook any opponent due to the high stakes.

“Everybody knows what I’m capable of,” Ayala said. “It’s March, and I gotta go prove it.”