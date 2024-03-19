The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
A deeper look into Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ proposed mental health system realignment
Cooper DeJean doesn’t mind the waiting game
Iowa men's basketball notebook | NIT controversy, scouting Kansas State
Iowa Senate passes Area Education Agency overhaul
Three takeaways | Iowa softball finishes with 6-5 record in Silicon Valley Tournament
Advertisement

Opinion | It’s time to look for alternative assessment methods for college students

Midterm exams are overwhelming for college students, and professors need to prioritize students’ wellbeing and academic performance by considering alternative assessment methods.
Jordan Coates, Opinions Columnist
March 19, 2024
Opinion+%7C+Its+time+to+look+for+alternative+assessment+methods+for+college+students
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Midterm exam season is arguably the most stressful time of the semester for many students.

While college students should be patting themselves on the backs for making it halfway through the semester, some are instead hunkering down to memorize nine weeks of material in one weekend.

On top of re-learning material in a short amount of time, the UI continues with regular schedules during the midterm exam period.

Professors should consider alternative assessment methods that are more inclusive and spread out throughout the semester, such as projects or group presentations. By prioritizing the students’ overall academic performance and wellbeing, college education can be more effective and beneficial.

Midterm exams are supposed to be indicators of a student’s progress and retention in a course. Instead, these high-pressure exams realistically only measure one’s ability to take a test.

Creating a variety of spaced-out assessments to replace traditional midterms could be beneficial not only for stressed-out students but also for the professor, who could gain more thorough appraisal of a student’s ability.

A significant reason to reconsider the current system of midterm exams is the mental health of the students. According to the National Library of Medicine, “test anxiety impacts all students regardless of background, and learners with high anxiety have been shown to have deficits in the encoding and retrieval of information.”

Unfortunately, test anxiety is often overlooked as simply a normal reaction to college assessments. This outlook not only undermines a real issue but also adds to the stigma that often prevents students from seeking the help they need.

Along with school pressure, many students have commitments outside of college that can add to one’s inability to do well on midterms.

As of 2022, 70 percent of college students have a job, according to the Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce. Some students who work jobs are low-income students who may have little authority over their work schedules. About 50 percent of low-income college students work 15 hours or more per week.

When students take final exams, their metacognition is impacted negatively because they are not allowed to fix their wrong answers and learn from them. Many professors only provide students with a look at their finalized grades so that they are unable to see what they got wrong on the test.

Education is supposed to emphasize the necessity of learning from our mistakes to improve our knowledge. High-stakes exams such as midterms only teach students to avoid mistakes at all costs.

If exams are necessary for a course, smaller assessments could be spread throughout the semester as opposed to piling all of them in one week which leads to unnecessary pressure to cram information and can disrupt one’s work and study schedules.

Additionally, instead of midterms, tests, projects, or group presentations can be preferable for many students. Creating options for students to choose between written tests, projects, or presentations is a simple way to make assessments more equal and tailored to a student’s learning method.

The current midterm system can be an unnecessarily stressful period for college students, particularly those who have other commitments outside of school. Test anxiety, mental health concerns, and a lack of inclusivity are some of the challenges associated with traditional midterm exams.

 

 

Columns reflect the opinions of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations in which the author may be involved.

 
More to Discover
More in Columns
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his caucus night watch party at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Republican voters assembled statewide to participate in the caucuses despite the cold and extreme winter weather across the state. Trump’s early victory and dominant position before the start of caucus night proved to be true as 51 percent of Republicans voted for Trump’s appearance in the 2024 presidential election as of 10:20 p.m. At the event, Trump spoke to over 300 supporters at his watch party about his goals and putting America first.
Opinion | Protecting Trump while restricting Iowans’ voting access is hypocritical
Opinion | Iowa mandatory minimum sentencing laws contribute to an already ineffective justice system
Opinion | Iowa mandatory minimum sentencing laws contribute to an already ineffective justice system
Opinion | People need to look out for toxic positivity
Opinion | People need to look out for toxic positivity
More in Opinions
Doc is In | Self care strategies and asking for help with headaches
Doc is In | Self care strategies and asking for help with headaches
The Iowa City Community School District sign in Iowa City is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Guest Opinion | Closing Hills Elementary will hurt the community
Opinion | The Religious Freedom Restoration Act puts all Iowans’ health care at stake
Opinion | The Religious Freedom Restoration Act puts all Iowans’ health care at stake
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in