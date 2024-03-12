No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball wins Big Ten Tournament, boasts two players on All-Tournament team

The No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball team is the Big Ten Tournament Champion for the third-straight year.

The tournament, held from March 6-10 inside the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, saw the second-seeded Hawkeyes outlast the fifth-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers, 94-89, in an overtime thriller.

There, Caitlin Clark — despite scoring just four points in the first half — finished the game with 34 points and 12 assists. But the win was a team effort around her.

Kate Martin drilled a pair of massive threes down the stretch to keep the Hawkeyes close. Similarly, second-year forward Hannah Stuelke scored 25 points, nailing a pair of free throws to seal the win after a big Gabbie Marshall block on a Cornhusker three-point attempt.

Clark earned Most Outstanding Player of the tournament for the third-straight year: Even as she struggled to shoot the ball over the course of Iowa’s three games, she found other means of putting the ball in the bucket and facilitating the offense to help her teammates do the same.

Joining her on the All-Tournament team was guard Sydney Affolter, who stepped up big and filled injured guard Molly Davis’ role in the starting lineup with her scrappy defense and persistent presence around the paint and on the boards.

With the win, ESPN currently projects Iowa to be a one seed — its first since 1992 — in the Albany 2 region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament come Selection Sunday this upcoming Sunday, so the Hawkeyes would host the first two rounds inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City from March 22-25.

ESPN thus projects Iowa will play the winner of the play-in game between Sacred Heart and Holy Cross, the subsequent winner playing the winner of Florida State against Alabama in the second round.

Also projected in that region are the AP Poll’s No. 6 UCLA as well as Paige Bueckers and No. 10 UConn and No. 18 Colorado as two, three, and four seeds, respectively.