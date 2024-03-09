WATCH: Top-three seeds in 125-pound bracket fall in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Chaos ensued in the 125-pound Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Purdue’s No. 1 Matt Ramos, who upset three-time national champion Spencer Lee in last year’s NCAA semifinals, fell, 7-1, to Rutgers’ No. 9 Dean Petersen. It was Ramos’ first match of the day, as he had a bye in the first round.

Iowa’s No. 2 Drake Ayala, who also had a bye in the first round, fell, 4-1. It was knotted at one heading into the third period, and Northwestern’s No. 7 Michael DeAugustino scored a takedown near the edge in the final 10 seconds to clinch the match.

ANOTHER MASSIVE UPSET IN THE QUARTERFINALS! 🚨 No. 7 at 125 Michael DeAugustino earns the 4-2 decision over No. 2 Drake Ayala. 👀#B1GWrestle x @umichwrestling pic.twitter.com/rqOmfCLhra — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) March 9, 2024

Wisconsin’s No. 3 Eric Barnett lost to Penn State’s No. 6 Braden Davis in sudden victory because of an illegal hold. Just a three-hour drive from State College, the pro-Penn State crowd loved the upset.

It is absolute pandemonium here in Maryland Braeden Davis wins in SV with an illegal hold against Eric Barnett. Whole match was amazing. pic.twitter.com/ToEKDCUNML — Christian Pyles (@CPyles8) March 9, 2024

It was LOUD inside the XFINITY Center when No. 6 Braeden Davis secured the SV win over No. 3 Eric Barnett to advance to the 125 Semifinals. 🔊 #B1GWrestle x @pennstateWREST pic.twitter.com/uAtrdKFA5o — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) March 9, 2024

The three 125-pounders will move down to the consolation bracket but still have a shot for third place.