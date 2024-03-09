The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

WATCH: Top-three seeds in 125-pound bracket fall in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals
WATCH: Iowa men's wrestler Brody Teske upsets No. 3 Nic Bouzakis in first round of Big Ten Tournament
Live updates | Iowa women's wrestling competes in Day 2 of NCWWC National Championships
Live updates | Iowa men's wrestling competes in Session I of Big Ten Championships
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 3 and second-seeded Hawkeyes advance, take on Michigan
WATCH: Top-three seeds in 125-pound bracket fall in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

No. 1 Matt Ramos, No. 2 Drake Ayala, and No. 3 Eric Barnett will now have to battle for third place.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
March 9, 2024
Iowa%E2%80%99s+No.+7+125-pound+Drake+Ayala+sits+on+the+bench+during+a+wrestling+dual+between+No.+3+Iowa+and+No.+1+Penn+State+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Friday%2C+Feb.+9%2C+2024.+The+Nittany+Lions+defeated+the+Hawkeyes%2C+29-6.+%28Ayrton+Breckenridge%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa’s No. 7 125-pound Drake Ayala sits on the bench during a wrestling dual between No. 3 Iowa and No. 1 Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes, 29-6. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Chaos ensued in the 125-pound Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Purdue’s No. 1 Matt Ramos, who upset three-time national champion Spencer Lee in last year’s NCAA semifinals,  fell, 7-1, to Rutgers’ No. 9 Dean Petersen. It was Ramos’ first match of the day, as he had a bye in the first round.

Iowa’s No. 2 Drake Ayala, who also had a bye in the first round, fell, 4-1. It was knotted at one heading into the third period, and Northwestern’s No. 7 Michael DeAugustino scored a takedown near the edge in the final 10 seconds to clinch the match.

Wisconsin’s No. 3 Eric Barnett lost to Penn State’s No. 6 Braden Davis in sudden victory because of an illegal hold. Just a three-hour drive from State College, the pro-Penn State crowd loved the upset.

The three 125-pounders will move down to the consolation bracket but still have a shot for third place.
