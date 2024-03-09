Live updates | Iowa women’s wrestling competes in Day 2 of NCWWC National Championships

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Semifinals will begin at 11 a.m. at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse, with finals to follow at 7 p.m.
Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
March 9, 2024
An+official+holds+up+Iowa+101-pound+Emilie+Gonzalez+hand+after+defeating+Simon+Fraser+University+Gina+Bolognese+during+the+first+day+of+the+National+Collegiate+Women%E2%80%99s+Wrestling+Championships+at+Alliant+Energy+PowerHouse+in+Cedar+Rapids%2C+Iowa+on+Friday%2C+March+8%2C+2024.
Cody Blissett
An official holds up Iowa 101-pound Emilie Gonzalez hand after defeating Simon Fraser University Gina Bolognese during the first day of the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, March 8, 2024.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA – Iowa women’s wrestling returns to the mat for the final time this season in day two of the NCWWC National Championships.

The Hawkeyes look to follow up a successful showing on Friday, in which 12 wrestlers earned All-American honors. 10 of those wrestlers will compete in the championship bracket on Saturday. Iowa trails North Central by 14 points in the team standings.

Check back for updates 

Semifinals: 

101 pounds: Sterling Dias defeats Madison Aulia (North Central) 3-2.

101 pounds: Emilie Gonzalez defeats Lizette Rodriguez (McKendree) 6-3.

E. Gonzalez and Sterling will go up against each other in the 101 final. 

109 pounds: Ava Bayless defeats Jaslynn Gallegos (North Central) 5-2.

116 pounds: Felicty Taylor defeats Samara Chavez (King) via fall.

116 pounds: Brianna Gonzalez defeats Sydney Petzinger (North Central) 10-1.

B. Gonzalez and Taylor will face off in the 116 final. 

143 pounds: Reese Larramendy defeats Maddie Kubicki (Presbyterian) 11-0.

155 pounds: Marylnne Deede defeats London Houston (North Central) 10-0.

155 pounds: Cheyenne Bowman (King) defeats Bella Mir 6-0.

170 pounds: Kylie Welker defeats Kami Senlycki (Wartburg) 10-0.

191 pounds: Jaycee Foeller defeats Traeh Haynes (North Central) via fall.

 

 

 

 
