Live updates | Iowa women’s wrestling competes in Day 2 of NCWWC National Championships

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA – Iowa women’s wrestling returns to the mat for the final time this season in day two of the NCWWC National Championships.

The Hawkeyes look to follow up a successful showing on Friday, in which 12 wrestlers earned All-American honors. 10 of those wrestlers will compete in the championship bracket on Saturday. Iowa trails North Central by 14 points in the team standings.

Check back for updates

Semifinals:

101 pounds: Sterling Dias defeats Madison Aulia (North Central) 3-2.

101 pounds: Emilie Gonzalez defeats Lizette Rodriguez (McKendree) 6-3.

E. Gonzalez and Sterling will go up against each other in the 101 final.

109 pounds: Ava Bayless defeats Jaslynn Gallegos (North Central) 5-2.

116 pounds: Felicty Taylor defeats Samara Chavez (King) via fall.

116 pounds: Brianna Gonzalez defeats Sydney Petzinger (North Central) 10-1.

B. Gonzalez and Taylor will face off in the 116 final.

143 pounds: Reese Larramendy defeats Maddie Kubicki (Presbyterian) 11-0.

155 pounds: Marylnne Deede defeats London Houston (North Central) 10-0.

155 pounds: Cheyenne Bowman (King) defeats Bella Mir 6-0.

170 pounds: Kylie Welker defeats Kami Senlycki (Wartburg) 10-0.

191 pounds: Jaycee Foeller defeats Traeh Haynes (North Central) via fall.