Live updates | Iowa men’s wrestling competes in Session I of Big Ten Championships

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Iowa men’s wrestling will kick off the postseason in Session I of the Big Ten Championships.

The event, held at the Xfinity Center and hosted by Maryland, will begin at 9 a.m. Central Time. Session I, which consists of first round, quarterfinal, and wrestleback matches, will be televised live on Big Ten Network.

Six Iowa wrestlers have previous Big Ten Tournament experience. Zach Glazier, Caleb Rathjen, Aiden Riggins, and Bradley Hill are all making their postseason debuts. Jared Franek and Michael Caliendo are making their Big Ten postseason debuts. Franek was a Big 12 Champion at North Dakota State last season. Drake Ayala and Patrick Kennedy are both making their second appearance at the Big Ten Championships. Ayala finished eighth, and Kennedy finished second at 165 pounds last year. Real Woods will try and defend his Big Ten title at 141 pounds.

The Big Ten leads all conferences with 85 pre-allocated spots for the NCAA Championships. This means 85 Big Ten wrestlers will automatically qualify for nationals. Each conference is awarded a minimum of one automatic qualification per weight class, which will go to the conference tournament champion, even if they did not reach at least two of the three required thresholds. The rest of the NCAA Tournament spots will be awarded based solely on place finish.

Check back for updates

First round matches

125 POUNDS: No. 2 Drake Ayala (IOWA) has a bye, automatically qualifying for the quarterfinals

133 POUNDS: No. 14 Brody Teske (IOWA) vs. No. 3 Nic Bouzakis (OSU)

Period 1: Bouzakis with a three-point takedown. Teske escapes, and he’s down 3-1 after three minutes.

Period 2: Bouzakis starts down. Bouzakis gets a two-point reversal and tilts Teske, but near fall points aren’t called. Ohio State is challenging the call.

141 POUNDS: No. 3 Real Woods (IOWA) vs. No. 14 Felix Lettini (WIS)

Period 1: Woods in on Lettini’s left leg almost immediately and turns it into a three-point takedown. After riding Lettini for nearly a minute, Woods tilts him for a four-point near fall. Woods leads, 8-0.

Period 2: Woods starts down

149 POUNDS: No. 3 Caleb Rathjen (IOWA) vs. No. 14 Jake Harrier (ILL)

157 POUNDS: No. 4 Jared Franek (IOWA) vs. No. 13 Luke Mechler (WIS)

165 POUNDS: No. 3 Michael Caliendo (IOWA) vs. No. 14 AJ Rodrigues (MD)

174 POUNDS: No. 3 Patrick Kennedy (IOWA) vs. No. 14 David Ferrante (NU)

184 POUNDS: No. 13 Aiden Riggins (IOWA) vs. No. 4 Ryder Rogotzke (OSU)

197 POUNDS: No. 3 Zach Glazier (IOWA) vs. No. 14 Josh Otto (WIS)

HEAVYWEIGHT: No. 7 Bradley Hill (IOWA) vs. No. 10 Nash Hutmacher (NEB)

Quarterfinal matches

125 POUNDS: No. 2 Drake Ayala vs. No. 7 Michael DeAugustino (MICH)