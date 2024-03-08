Iowa’s federal lawmakers respond to President Biden’s State of The Union

Iowa’s federal delegation was critical of Democratic President Joe Biden’s handling of the U.S.-Mexico border following his annual State of the Union address in front of a joint session of Congress on Thursday night.

During his more than hour-long address Biden lambasted Republicans for tanking the bipartisan border deal that included aid funding for Ukraine and Israel.

Tensions surrounding the U.S.-Mexico border are at an all-time high with border crossings reaching record-high numbers.

U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, who represents Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, which consists of Des Moines and Southwest Iowa, brought Deric and Kathy Kidd as his guests to the State of the Union. They lost their son in the Summer of 2021 to fentanyl poisoning after taking a pill he bought off of social media that he thought was a commonly prescribed painkiller Percocet.

“The American people are looking to our leaders to deliver results and solve the many crises affecting our country,” Nunn said in a news release Thursday evening. “As our border crisis spirals out of control, inflation skyrockets, and the opioid epidemic wreaks havoc on communities, the people deserve common sense solutions from their elected leaders. We must do more to prevent deadly fentanyl from being transported directly into our communities.”

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, who represents Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District that covers Cedar Rapids, Mason City, and northeast Iowa, brought Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley as her guest for the State of the Union.

“Joe Biden’s mind isn’t the only thing failing, his policies are failing us too,” said in a video statement on Thursday night. “The contrast between the failed Biden agenda of open borders, reckless spending, and government control and the Republican agenda of closing the border, restoring fiscal responsibility, and helping families achieve their American dream was on full display tonight.”

U.S. Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, who represents Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, which covers Iowa City, Davenport, and Southeastern Iowa, reacted to the president’s address live, on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday night.

“We have a severe crisis at our southern border that has amplified a horrific drug crisis in each and every state of this country and he has shown that he has no desire to fix the problem all while American families struggle,” Miller-Meeks wrote in a post on X.

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, who represents Iowa’s 4th Congressional District which covers Sioux City, Fort Dodge, and Northwest Iowa, reacted to the address on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday night.

“President Biden’s radical policies have allowed more than 7 million illegal immigrants to unlawfully cross our border,” Feenstra wrote. “He isn’t serious about securing our border, building the wall, or fighting the fentanyl epidemic. His words are just a political stunt.”

Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement following Biden’s address.

“Three years of Joe Biden has led to record inflation, an open border, crime, and the destruction of America’s image on the world stage,” Reynolds said in the news release. “Biden wants us to believe nothing is wrong, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Iowans, and Americans, know it. We are a resilient country, and we can restore our greatness. It begins with retiring Joe Biden and defeating him in November.”